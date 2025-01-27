Ariana Grande Teams with Swarovski for New Jewelry Collection

Ariana Grande attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Swarovski is set to release its newest jewelry collection with Ariana Grande on Jan. 30. The brand shared a teaser video last week that got people talking.

Since becoming Swarovski’s ambassador last July, Grande has made a big impact. Her first-holiday campaign broke sales records, making this upcoming collaboration highly anticipated.

In the preview, Grande sits on a bright pink chair that complements the crystal maker’s signature sparkle, wearing a high ponytail with bangs. Fans compared her look to that of Bridgerton character Daphne on social media.

Online interest exploded as soon as news spread about the collaboration. The waitlist continues to grow as fans hurry to secure early access spots.

By leveraging Grande’s social media following, Swarovski hopes to attract younger shoppers. The strategy is paying off — her previous campaign brought many new customers to the brand.

Social media is filled with excitement about the upcoming collection, in which Swarovski appears to introduce fresh ideas while maintaining its traditional appeal. Soap Central shared many followers’ reactions: “Ariana Grande certainly shines in her new photoshoot for Swarovski. Her elegance and timeless beauty pair perfectly with the brand’s iconic sparkle, creating a stunning visual,” posted @Lightafo.

Though most details remain secret, the brand’s approach seems to be working. With the waitlist growing rapidly, this release could set new records.