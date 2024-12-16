Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

December 16, 2024

Deep Dive Into New Year’s Resolution Ideas

December 26, 2024

North Carolina Laws Beginning in 2025

Local News
January 10, 2025

When North Carolina, South Carolina Winter Weather Could Let Up

Is Fayetteville Getting Snow Or Not? Well… It’s Complicated

January 9, 2025

Best South Carolina and North Carolina Travel Spots, From a Longtime Traveler

Cumberland County Schools Going Remote Friday As Winter Weather Looms

January 8, 2025

NASCAR’s 2025 Return To Rockingham Gets Black’s Tire As Entitlement Sponsor

January 7, 2025

North Carolina and South Carolina’s Wealthiest Make a Certain Income

Hope Mills Plans ‘Cotton Tail Trail’ Event Instead of Easter Egg Hunt For 2025

South Carolina and North Carolina’s Most Scenic Drives

January 6, 2025

Cumberland County Opens Emergency Warming Centers, White Flag Shelters As Temps Drop

Music
January 10, 2025

Will 2025 Be the Year Beyoncé Win the Grammys for Album of the Year? 

January 9, 2025

81-Year-Old Grandma’s Review of Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso Goes Viral

Hollywood Bowl in Danger from California Wildfires

Paris Hilton, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, & Others Share Resources as LA Fires Rage

January 8, 2025

Challenge Accepted: Jelly Roll Believes He Can End Eminem & MGK’s Feud

Lady Gaga Scores Multiple #1 Hits Across Three Decades

Why Robbie Williams’ Song Was Dropped from Oscars 2025 Shortlist  

January 7, 2025

WWE’s New Day Calls Kendrick Lamar A ‘Trash Rapper’on ‘Raw’

Joe Jonas Jokes About Purity Ring He Used To Wear

Entertainment
January 10, 2025

Star-Studded Lineup Joins ‘Sesame Street’ Season 55

Keanu Reeves in the MCU: Is It Finally Happening? 

LA Wildfires: Postponed and Delayed Hollywood Events

January 9, 2025

‘Wicked’ Star Cynthia Erivo Manifests Playing Storm In The MCU

January 8, 2025

Disney+ Orders Pilot For Gender-Swapped ‘Holes’ TV Series

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Dating History  

Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe’s Relationship: A Timeline  

Everything We Know About ‘Squid Game’ 3  

January 7, 2025

Our Predictions for Oscar 2025 Nominations  

Lifestyle
January 9, 2025

Supporting California’s Fire Victims: How You Can Make a Difference

January 7, 2025

Two Girl Scouts’ Cookie Flavors to be Discontinued After 2025 Season

M&M’s Rolls Out Strawberries & Creme Flavor for Valentine’s Day

December 29, 2024

Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States, Dies at 100

December 11, 2024

Bill Belichick has his next head coaching job

December 4, 2024

McDonald’s Cleared By CDC After E. Coli Outbreak Investigation

December 2, 2024

Comedian Nate Bargatze Coming to Fayetteville During 2025 Big Dumb Eyes Tour

The 2024 St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ABC’s of Cancer

November 27, 2024

State-Of-The-Art Nursing Facility Breaks Ground in Pinehurst

Episodes

Sara And Brian’s Sexy Songs Playlist

06:45 Download Jan 6th

Kathryn Derek Tracking a Cheating Pilot Pt 2

03:35 Download Dec 16th, 2024

Kathryn and Derek Tracking a Cheating Pilot

06:53 Download Dec 16th, 2024

Cheryl and Tom Why Is He Watching Shows W/Out Me

06:41 Download Dec 12th, 2024

Scott and Laura Married “Unedited Off Air Ending”

08:03 Download Dec 9th, 2024

Zena and Steve Why You Changing Your Passwords

06:04 Download Dec 2nd, 2024

Amy and Wesley He Had Her As A Different Name In His Phone

06:48 Download Nov 21st, 2024

Second Date Update: (8:10) Queen Creator

08:09 Download Nov 20th, 2024

Liyla and Manny Did He Murder Someone?

06:47 Download Nov 18th, 2024

Podcasts

Talkback for Sunday, April 7 2024 – Preview of the Solar Eclipse, United Way’s ‘Over the Edge’ fundraising event and the multiple community events of Saturday April 20th PLUS Norman Zander, community activity coordinator of the Salvation Army of the Sandhills.

29:48 Download Apr 13th, 2024

Dr. Wheeler, How Do We Make Healthcare More Affordable?

25:02 Download May 9th, 2024

Sara And Brian’s Sexy Songs Playlist

06:45 Download Jan 6th

Second Date Update: (8:10) Queen Creator

08:09 Download Nov 20th, 2024

Deborah Norville On Balancing Family And Career

11:36 Download Oct 6th, 2023

Universal Orlando Resort Announces Mardi Gras Concert Lineup

14:48 Download Jan 19th, 2023