Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: Feb. 28-March 2

Fayetteville offers a variety of exciting events for all interests this weekend. There’s something for everyone to enjoy, so expect thrilling performances, captivating exhibitions, charity events, and cultural experiences. Fayetteville has plenty of activities to make your weekend memorable. You can immerse yourself in the world of anime, enjoy a classic film, or support a good cause.

Fayetteville Anime-Fest

The Fayetteville Anime-Fest is a must-attend event for fans of all ages who are into anime, manga, cosplay, or pop culture collectibles. This convention offers an exciting celebration of anime and pop culture, bringing collectors, enthusiasts, and families together. The event features exhibitors showcasing everything from video games and toys to artwork and apparel.

PSYCHO (1960) Fourth Friday Fright Night

Get ready for a spine-chilling experience at Cameo’s Fourth Friday Fright Night, showcasing Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic thriller “Psycho” (1960) for one night only. This groundbreaking film earned Janet Leigh a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress and garnered multiple Academy Award nominations. It’s a must-see for horror enthusiasts. With its unforgettable score, shocking twists, and nail-biting suspense, “Psycho” is a timeless classic that revolutionized the genre. Don’t miss your chance to take in this legendary film on the big screen and immerse yourself in its eerie atmosphere.

Comedy for a Cause at Paddy’s Irish Pub

Paddy’s Irish Pub is hosting its first Comedy for a Cause event this weekend. This stand-up comedy night aims to raise funds for the Marshall Relief Alliance, which supports rebuilding Marshall, a small town in Western North Carolina. Attendees can enjoy drinks, laughs, and a silent auction with various items, all while contributing to a meaningful cause.

Other Events

There’s a wide array of events to explore in and around Fayetteville this weekend, ranging from lively performances to insightful exhibitions. If you’re looking for entertainment, a night out, or a chance to learn about history, there’s something to enjoy for everyone.

Colorful Hat Circus & Variety: Saturday, March 1, from 5 p.m. at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, Owens Auditorium, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst

Saturday, March 1, from 5 p.m. at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, Owens Auditorium, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst Paddy’s House Party with DJ Fuzzy Wuzzy: Friday, Feb. 28, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Paddy’s Irish Public House, 2606 Raeford Road, Fayetteville

Friday, Feb. 28, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Paddy’s Irish Public House, 2606 Raeford Road, Fayetteville “Making Our Voices Heard: North Carolinians Fighting for Civil Rights” Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Museum of Cape Fear Historical Complex, 801 Arsenal Ave., Fayetteville

