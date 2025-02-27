New Fayetteville Professional Basketball Team Holding Open Tryouts March 8

A new professional basketball team, the Fayetteville Liberty, is coming next year, and the team is getting ready for its first public event.

On March 8, the team is inviting spectators and athletes to attend tryouts at the TC Robins Center in Hope Mills. Doors open at 8 a.m. and you can pre-register here.

The Fayetteville Liberty Combine is more than just a tryout — it’s a career-defining opportunity. Participants will undergo intensive skill assessments, physical conditioning tests, and pro-level coaching evaluations. Athletes will get the chance to connect with professionals and gain valuable feedback to propel their career in basketball.

Robert L. Edwards Jr., a 17-year military veteran, founded the Fayetteville Liberty basketball team in December with a community mission. The organization’s focus goes beyond being a competitive team on the court and extends to uniting and inspiring the community.

The team is also offering their first academic scholarship to students in the community with the Liberty City Ambassador Program. The Liberty City Ambassadors of The Year Award will be offered to students who excel in academics, community service, and extracurricular activities.

“Fayetteville is a basketball town with a strong sports culture, yet many players feel they need to leave to pursue professional opportunities. We are here to change that narrative by providing a credible and sustainable program that offers local and international talent a legitimate pathway to professional basketball,” said Robert L. Edwards Jr. in an Up and Coming Weekly article.

The Fayetteville Liberty are scouting talent in preparation for their 2026 season in The Basketball League, a rapidly growing community-focused league.

Athletes can register for the event online for $150 or register on site for $195. General admission fan tickets are available for $5.

Editor’s Note: Staff Intern Will Pryzgoda contributed to this report.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.