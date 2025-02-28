Is Duke Basketball Star Cooper Flagg Really the Next Larry Bird?

Cooper Flagg of the Duke Blue Devils reacts following a three point basket during the second half of the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 11.

At just 18, Maine native Cooper Flagg has carved his name in Duke’s history books. He stands alone in NCAA Division I, leading his team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks this season.

The Blue Devils now boast a 24-3 record. Their second-place national ranking and ACC lead look even more impressive thanks to Flagg’s eye-popping numbers: 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.8 each in steals and blocks.

Jim Boeheim, who made his mark at Syracuse, sees glimpses of Larry Bird in the freshman sensation. Still, the seasoned coach notes that Flagg is developing his shooting skills, while admiring his quick moves and natural athletic talent.

“Cooper Flagg, he’s the best all-around player in terms of doing all the things in college basketball that I’ve seen. I mean there’s better shooters, better rebounders, better passers, but he’s a defender,” Boeheim told Fox News.

Such high praise from Boeheim means something — his 47-year run at Syracuse produced 1,015 wins against 441 losses, highlighted by the 2003 National Championship with Carmelo Anthony.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.