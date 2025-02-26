Fayetteville PWC Announces Small Increase in Water, Wastewater Fees

Fayetteville residents will see a small increase in their water and wastewater flat fees starting this May, but their usage rates will stay the same for the next two years.

The Fayetteville Public Works Commission (PWC) approved the changes in a public meeting on February 26, saying the adjustments will help maintain and improve the city’s water and wastewater systems.

The increase, which only applies to the Basic Facility Charge (a flat fee that helps cover infrastructure costs), will be spread out over two years. Starting May 1, 2025, the Water Basic Facility Charge will go up by $1.25, with another $1.25 increase in 2026. Wastewater customers will see a $2 increase this year and another $2 next year.

“The Basic Facility Charge is a flat fee that all customers pay for infrastructure maintenance and other improvements and is shared equally among customers,” PWC said in a release. “This is a separate fee from a customer’s usage and is needed to ensure services are available when needed.”

PWC said the money will go toward key projects like upgrading sewer treatment facilities and adding a new water filtration system to help remove PFAS contaminants. PWC says these improvements will keep Fayetteville’s water safe and reliable for its nearly 120,000 customers.

Non-residential customers will see a small increase in their usage rates, but residential customers’ rates will stay the same.

For more details on the changes, visit www.FayPWC.com.

