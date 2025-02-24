UNC and Duke Announce First Standalone North Carolina Children’s Hospital

Duke and UNC are collaborating on a new children's hospital in the Triangle.

UNC Health and Duke Health are joining forces to build North Carolina’s first standalone children’s hospital. According to Old Gold and Black the project is expected to cost between $2 billion to $3 billion, will create 8,400 jobs and bring $26.8 billion to the state over 20 years.

“There isn’t a freestanding children’s hospital between Atlanta and Washington, D.C., making this project critical for our region,” North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said to Old Gold and Black.

With construction starting in 2027, the 500-bed hospital will fill a big gap between Atlanta and Washington, D.C. The project should wrap up in the early 2030s, bringing top-notch care to kids across the region. By mid-2025, leaders will choose a spot in the Triangle area for this new hospital.

The state has put up $320 million to get things started, with more money likely coming once building begins. The campus will include the children’s hospital, an ambulatory surgical center, a medical office building, and a behavioral health hospital.

“This is an unprecedented partnership between UNC Health and Duke Health, aimed at elevating the care that’s available for all children in North Carolina,” said Wesley Burks in a Duke Health release.

The completion of the NC Children’s campus will give families the ability to receive specialized pediatric care without having to travel outside of North Carolina.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.