Cumberland County Library Holding Storytelling Festival Across Community in March

The Cumberland County Public Library is bringing stories to life in March with the 16th Annual Storytelling Festival across Fayetteville and the surrounding areas.

Throughout March, the Storytelling Festival will help to promote literacy, encourage inclusion and spark creativity for everyone in the community.

The free, month-long festival will include author readings, engaging performances, and hands-on activities across multiple locations. Activities will be hosted for children from birth to age 12, as well as programs open to all ages.

This year’s festival, themed “Mythical Marvels,” invites children and families to explore myths and legends from diverse cultures through storytelling. The Art Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County made the festival possible by awarding $7,200 grant back in October of 2024.

“Storytelling is a powerful tool for children’s development,” said Faith Phillips, in a Cumberland County release. “It enhances their language skills, boosts imagination and creativity, improves their cognitive skills and teaches important life lessons.”

The festival will feature a variety of performances from renowned storytellers and performers, including:

Johnny Thomas Fowler, an award-winning storyteller and musician, will present “Appalachian Echoes and Music Foolery” at multiple locations from March 7–8.

Chris Grabenstein, bestselling author of the Lemoncello and Dog Squad series, will host an author talk and book signing on March 12 at Headquarters Library.

Columbia Marionette Theatre will perform The Tortoise and the Hare from March 14–15 for children ages 4–12.

Bright Star Children's Theatre will present From Anansi to John Henry, celebrating folktales and oral traditions from Black history, with performances from March 19–22

For a full schedule and location details, visit the CCPL website.

This festival is part of the library’s ongoing efforts to foster a love for storytelling and the arts within the community.

Editor’s Note: Staff Intern Will Pryzgoda contributed to this report.

