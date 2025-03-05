Behind The Scenes With Unicycler Wesley Williams as Ringling Bros. Circus Comes to Fayetteville

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is bringing its reimagined spectacle, The Greatest Show On Earth, to Fayetteville, NC, from March 7-9, 2025, at the Crown Coliseum. With performances scheduled across three days, audiences can expect a thrilling array of acts featuring trapeze stunts, highwire performances, and BMX tricks in an immersive 360-degree environment.

A key highlight of the show is Wesley Williams, known as The One Wheel Wonder. Williams is a Guinness World Record holder for riding the tallest unicycle in the world, reaching a staggering height of 34.6 feet. His act combines precision, daring, and showmanship as he balances high above the crowd on his record-breaking unicycle.

Williams’ journey to circus fame began at age six when he received his first unicycle and was inspired by a local circus performance. Over the years, he has performed globally with prestigious shows and competitions, including appearances on America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent. His act is not just about breaking records but also about captivating audiences with his passion for pushing limits while prioritizing safety.

I was so thrilled to chat with Wesley and hear all about his daring adventures with The Greatest Show on Earth!

