Non-Profit Holding Fayetteville Graduation Ceremony For HS Students Entering Military

While many high school seniors prepare to head off to college, one national non-profit wants to pay special tribute to the students in the Fayetteville area who will be heading into military service.

The Crown Complex will hold a recognition ceremony in Spring to celebrate thousands of military-bound high school students from the Fayetteville area. The celebration is organized by Our Community Salutes, a national non-profit that is committed to guiding high school graduates and family members on their journey into the military.

This year’s ceremony will take place on May 7 and will honor the Class of 2025 high school graduates who are pursuing a future in the military. Doors will open for check-in at 6 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public, but registration is required for all attendees.

Retired Col. John Gobrick is organizing the Fayetteville event, after he realized he wanted these students to receive more recognition. He found the Our Community Salutes organization, and partnered with them to hold a ceremony like they do in many cities across the country.

In previous years, the ceremonies have featured distinguished speakers, including military leaders and veterans, who share their experiences and offer guidance to the enlistees. The 2025 Fayetteville speaker lineup has yet to be announced, but attendees can anticipate an inspiring program that underscores the significance of military service.

Our Community Salutes also offers a number of programs in civics, education and financial literacy that are focused on creating community and educating graduates and families through their transition into the service. Additional resources can be accessed online through OCS Connect, a free online portal with learning modules, podcasts and virtual events for families to learn and share experiences.

Admission to the event is free, thanks to local businesses and individuals who are covering all of the ceremony’s expenses. Registration for the ceremony can be completed at the OCS Fayetteville community website and should be completed by May 1. The ceremony is also asking for volunteers and local sponsors.

Editor’s Note: Staff Intern Will Pryzgoda wrote this report.

