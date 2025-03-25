ContestsEvents

Ryan Reynolds Admitted Daughter Inez Was Potty Mouth Kidpool

Ryan Reynolds may be known for his comedic approach to life, but it seems his sense of humor and quick wit will not be enough to change people’s negative reaction…

Yvette DeLaCruz
Ryan Reynolds attends the Deadpool & Wolverine World Premiere wearing a black suit
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds may be known for his comedic approach to life, but it seems his sense of humor and quick wit will not be enough to change people’s negative reaction to him admitting that Kidpool in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine is his and Blake Lively’s daughter, Inez. 

In a commentary track for the movie (via Daily Mail), Reynolds, along with director Shawn Levy, shared some behind-the-scenes facts about the film, with Reynolds admitting that Kidpool who said the line, “Hey, when I want your opinion I'll take Wolverine's d--k out of your mouth,” was in fact his daughter Inez.  

Levy also revealed to his and Reynolds “discredit” that they “made Nezzy do, I am not s----ing you, 70 to 500 versions of that line.” 

He shared that Inez originally did not want to do it, but changed her mind when she found out that he would look for another actor for the part. He also joked about how he should win “the best father of the year award” since he coached Inez on how to deliver the crass line.  

Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment and outrage, especially since the couple are in the middle of a legal battle with Lively’s It Ends With Us co-host and director, Justin Baldoni, who Reynolds called a “predator.” 

One social media user wrote, “I thought it was very crude in the movie having those words come out of a little kid and now, knowing that was his OWN child he put that kind of pressure on her or he would find another child actor to say it for the scene…That is sooo disturbing and I can’t believe Disney approved something like that for a seven-year-old girl.” 

Another pointed out, “This is horrendous, forcing your own daughter to do such a thing and ironically calling justin baldoni a predator and ruining his life! And there are people who still support this couple! where are we heading towards as a society.” 

DeadpoolRyan Reynolds
Yvette DeLaCruzWriter
