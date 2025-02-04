McDonald’s Brings Back Shamrock Shake, Revives 1975 Mascot Uncle O’Grimacey

Photo Courtesy: McDonald's

Starting February 10, McDonald’s will roll out its beloved Shamrock Shake while bringing an old friend back into the spotlight. Uncle O’Grimacey, a long-forgotten mascot from the 1980s, will make his comeback to help promote this mint-flavored fan favorite.

For every shake purchased, McDonald’s will donate 25 cents to Ronald McDonald House Charities. This is the chain’s third try at bringing back old characters since the huge success of the Grimace Birthday Meal campaign.

As the green treat returns to menus, McDonald’s hopes to draw attention away from last October’s E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounders. The timing lines up with their fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

The shake’s history dates back to 1967. A Connecticut franchise owner, Hal Rosen, created this St. Patrick’s Day special just for fun. Its massive popularity in Philadelphia led to something meaningful – the opening of the first Ronald McDonald House there in 1974.

Then came Uncle O’Grimacey, showing up on TV screens in 1975. This purple character, claimed to be Grimace’s Irish cousin, disappeared from commercials by the 1980s.

Strange rumors followed the mascot’s departure. One fake story from 1997 tried to connect him to the IRA. The real reason he vanished remains unknown.

The Philadelphia Eagles pitched in big, teaming up with McDonald’s. Their partnership turned shake sales into funding for the first Ronald McDonald House.

For 50 years, this minty shake has kept people coming back every spring. Financial analysts think Uncle O’Grimacey’s return could pull in customers and help the company’s sales.