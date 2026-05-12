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FIFTY FIFTY to Release Fourth EP ‘Imperfect-I’mperfect’ on June 1

FIFTY FIFTY will drop its fourth EP, Imperfect-I’mperfect, on June 1. Attrakt, the group’s agency, announced on Monday at midnight. They posted a teaser on the group’s official social media accounts….

Briana Kelley
Sio, Saena, Aran and Keena of South Korean girl group Fifty Fifty attend during the 'FIFTY FIFTY' press conference at Ilchi Art Hall on April 13, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea.
Han Myung-Gu via Getty Images

FIFTY FIFTY will drop its fourth EP, Imperfect-I'mperfect, on June 1. Attrakt, the group's agency, announced on Monday at midnight. They posted a teaser on the group's official social media accounts.

The album title carries a message: "Even if I am imperfect, I am perfect." This concept pushes self-acceptance. Your true self is enough, flaws and all.

The poster features the members holding hands in a forest. Their profiles are blurred, but you can still make out matching long hair with bangs. Fans noticed this right away. Many reacted to what looks like a shift in how the group presents itself visually.

This release arrives as FIFTY FIFTY tries to capitalize on recent wins. "Pookie" was a hit. The group's fan base in the United States has grown.

Last year, "Pookie" sparked a challenge craze. The track climbed the charts in reverse, gaining steam over time instead of fading.

Another track, "Skittlez," broke onto the Billboard Pop Airplay chart stateside. Attrakt was happy that their sound was being noticed in the States, because that meant international recognition and a distinct sound and identity. 

The comeback album will showcase new tracks. Attrakt plans to roll out more teasers before June 1.

This marks the fourth EP from FIFTY FIFTY. The comeback follows months of success both at home and abroad.

Fifty FiftyKPop
Briana KelleyWriter
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