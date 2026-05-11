Taylor Swift Fights Trademark Battle With Cabaret Performer Over Showgirl Title

Attorneys representing Taylor Swift submitted papers Wednesday that push back against a trademark case filed by Las Vegas cabaret artist Maren Wade. The dispute centers on the album name The Life of a Showgirl. Swift's legal representatives dismissed Wade's accusations as "absurd" and said Wade exploited the singer's fame to build attention for her own work.

Maren Wade performs under her stage name, Maren Flagg. She brought this case to the United States District Court in California in late March. Wade secured trademark rights for "Confessions of a Showgirl" back in 2015. Since then, she has used the trademarked phrase in a newspaper column, a podcast, and cabaret acts. Her complaint says the two titles share similar patterns and could confuse audiences in overlapping markets.

Wade asked the court for a preliminary injunction. This would stop Swift from using "The Life of a Showgirl" branding. Swift's lawyers argued that granting the request would cost the singer tens of millions in lost earnings.

"This motion, just like Maren Flagg's lawsuit, should never have been filed," the brief states, according to Variety. "It is simply Ms. Flagg's latest attempt to use Taylor Swift's name and intellectual property to prop up her brand."

Swift's team says Wade posted over 40 times across Instagram and TikTok after the album got announced in August 2025, using Swift's songs, artwork, and hashtags. They claim Wade started a new podcast just four days after that announcement, copying visual elements and logos from the album.

"Far from showing any concern about the album after its announcement, Ms. Flagg spent several months centering her brand on The Life of a Showgirl's name, artwork, music, and lyrics to promote her little-known cabaret show," the brief reads.

Swift's counsel plans to take legal steps against Wade for misappropriating their client's protected material. They contend the album name deserves First Amendment protection since it constitutes expressive art, pointing to precedents like Rogers v. Grimaldi and the Lady Gaga Mayhem album case.

The filing describes Wade's performance venues as modest. She appears at small locations — a retirement community for people 55 and older, golf resorts, and a cabaret room with 90 seats. Her website shows zero scheduled shows, Swift's lawyers wrote.

"Plaintiff attempts to broadly lump her cabaret show and defendants' musical album together as 'entertainment services,'" Swift's lawyers wrote. "That comparison is absurd."

Jaymie Parkkinen represents Wade. She issued a statement to Billboard. "We read it. Defendants assert First Amendment protection for napkins and hairbrushes. We look forward to filing our response next week."

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office turned down Swift's application at first when her team tried registering "The Life of a Showgirl" as a trademark. The reason? Conflict with Wade's existing mark. But Swift's attorneys say this denial wasn't final and stays under consideration.