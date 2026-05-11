Paramount Pictures and Warner Music Group Sign First-Look Deal for Films Based on Music Stars

Paramount Pictures and Warner Music Group struck a multi-year, first-look agreement on Thursday. They'll make movies about the lives and music of artists signed to the label. Both companies will team up to create projects drawing on a catalog stuffed with legends: David Bowie, Cher, Phil Collins, the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Aretha Franklin, Led Zeppelin, Madonna, Joni Mitchell, Frank Sinatra, Charli XCX, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars, and Cardi B.

No projects exist yet. The label and Unigram — its production partner run by Amanda Ghost and Gregor Cameron — will build each movie with the artists, songwriters, or their estates.

"This collaboration with Paramount unites two forward-looking and innovative companies, and together we're taking a fresh approach to the space," said Robert Kyncl, CEO of Warner Music Group, in a statement. "Every artist deserves to tell the stories behind their life and music in their own creative way, and we're excited to partner with our incredible talent and world-class filmmakers to bring these stories to the big screen, growing their audiences around the world."

Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg, Co-Chairs of Paramount Pictures, said in a statement that the studio is "excited to partner with WMG and their extraordinary artists to create powerful theatrical experiences inspired by generation-defining music and talent."

Ghost said in a statement that "this unprecedented collaboration provides Warner Music artist and songwriters with the incredible opportunity to bring their stories, sounds, and repertoire to scripted features and animated films." Icons can now bring their creative worlds to the screen, with music taking center stage.

This agreement marks another push into movies for the label group. Back in March, they signed a different partnership with Netflix aimed at documentaries. Unigram acts as the production partner for both deals.

The studio has released music-focused movies before. Rocketman told Elton John's story in 2019, pulling in over $195 million worldwide and snagging an Oscar for original song. Bob Marley: One Love raked in close to $181 million worldwide in 2024.

The announcement follows Lionsgate's Michael collecting nearly $200 million domestically and $450 million worldwide after two weekends of release, according to Variety. Biopics about musicians caught fire after Bohemian Rhapsody crushed it in 2018.