This Day in Top 40 History: May 10

Over the years, the Top 40 music has witnessed numerous milestones on May 10, including chart-topping songs and tours by Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Ava Max, and Olivia Rodrigo. Justin Timberlake also performed on this day as part of his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Top 40 albums from May 10 include:

1982: Duran Duran's second studio album, Rio, came out. It reached No. 6 and No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and the U.K. Official Albums Chart, respectively. Some U.S. and U.K. Top 40 singles from this project were the title track, “Hungry Like the Wolf,” and “Save a Prayer.”

Duran Duran's second studio album, Rio, came out. It reached No. 6 and No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and the U.K. Official Albums Chart, respectively. Some U.S. and U.K. Top 40 singles from this project were the title track, “Hungry Like the Wolf,” and “Save a Prayer.” 1988: Prince issued his tenth studio effort, Lovesexy, which would become his first No. 1 record on the U.K. Official Albums Chart. The project cracked the Top 20 on the Billboard 200 as well, peaking at No. 11. Additionally, it spawned several Top 40 hits, including the lead single, “Alphabet St.”

Prince issued his tenth studio effort, Lovesexy, which would become his first No. 1 record on the U.K. Official Albums Chart. The project cracked the Top 20 on the Billboard 200 as well, peaking at No. 11. Additionally, it spawned several Top 40 hits, including the lead single, “Alphabet St.” 2011: Tyler, the Creator released his sophomore album, Goblin. It delivered “Yonkers,” “Tron Cat,” and “She,” which featured guest vocals from Frank Ocean. This record soared to No. 5 and No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, respectively.

Cultural Milestones

From birthdays to weddings, May 10 has witnessed many impactful cultural milestones in Top 40 history.

1946: Graham Gouldman was born in Salford, England. As a member of 10cc since its formation in 1972, he has contributed to multiple Top 40 hits. These include "Rubber Bullets,” "Dreadlock Holiday,” and "I'm Not in Love,” all of which hit No. 1 on the U.K. Singles Chart.

Graham Gouldman was born in Salford, England. As a member of 10cc since its formation in 1972, he has contributed to multiple Top 40 hits. These include "Rubber Bullets,” "Dreadlock Holiday,” and "I'm Not in Love,” all of which hit No. 1 on the U.K. Singles Chart. 1986: After dating for several months, Tommy Lee and Heather Locklear got married in Santa Barbara, California. However, they divorced in 1993 and moved on. While Locklear tied the knot with Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi, the Mötley Crüe drummer married Pamela Anderson in 1995. Lee and Anderson share two sons, Brandon and Dylan.

After dating for several months, Tommy Lee and Heather Locklear got married in Santa Barbara, California. However, they divorced in 1993 and moved on. While Locklear tied the knot with Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi, the Mötley Crüe drummer married Pamela Anderson in 1995. Lee and Anderson share two sons, Brandon and Dylan. 1989: U2's lead vocalist, Bono, and his wife, Ali Hewson, welcomed their first child, Jordan Joy Hewson, in Dublin, Ireland. The “I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For” singer was celebrating his 29th birthday on this date. He was born Paul Hewson in 1960.

Notable Recordings and Performances

May 10 saw the following charting hits and fan favorites touring:

1964: In the middle of the British Invasion, Dusty Springfield sang her first big hit, “I Only Want To Be With You,” on the Ed Sullivan Show. Since this was Springfield's first appearance on the program, it introduced her to American Top 40 music fans and paved the way for the release of other successful singles in the nation.

In the middle of the British Invasion, Dusty Springfield sang her first big hit, “I Only Want To Be With You,” on the Ed Sullivan Show. Since this was Springfield's first appearance on the program, it introduced her to American Top 40 music fans and paved the way for the release of other successful singles in the nation. 1975: “I Was Made To Love Her” singer Stevie Wonder performed in front of about 125,000 people at the annual Human Kindness Day festival, which was held at the Washington Monument in Washington, DC. This event, which the non-profit Compared to What? Inc. had organized, also included art and writing contests for students in public schools.

“I Was Made To Love Her” singer Stevie Wonder performed in front of about 125,000 people at the annual Human Kindness Day festival, which was held at the Washington Monument in Washington, DC. This event, which the non-profit Compared to What? Inc. had organized, also included art and writing contests for students in public schools. 1986: Whitney Houston's "Greatest Love of All" jumped from No. 7 to No. 3 after seven weeks on the charts, and Janet Jackson's "What Have You Done For Me Lately" was No. 5 in its 12th week.

Whitney Houston's "Greatest Love of All" jumped from No. 7 to No. 3 after seven weeks on the charts, and Janet Jackson's "What Have You Done For Me Lately" was No. 5 in its 12th week. 2023: Pop diva Beyoncé kicked off her 56-show Renaissance World Tour at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

Pop diva Beyoncé kicked off her 56-show Renaissance World Tour at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. 2023: Ava Max performed at Sentrum Scene in Oslo, Norway, for part of her On Tour (Finally) tour. Fans appreciated hearing her sing "Cold as Ice" and "Sweet but Psycho."

Ava Max performed at Sentrum Scene in Oslo, Norway, for part of her On Tour (Finally) tour. Fans appreciated hearing her sing "Cold as Ice" and "Sweet but Psycho." 2024: Puerto Rican-born superstar Bad Bunny performed at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, during his Most Wanted Tour. Bad Bunny is known for his Latin pop and hip-hop style. He also had the first all-Spanish record to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Puerto Rican-born superstar Bad Bunny performed at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, during his Most Wanted Tour. Bad Bunny is known for his Latin pop and hip-hop style. He also had the first all-Spanish record to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. 2024: Pop sensation Taylor Swift performed at the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France, as part of her mega The Eras Tour, which spanned 149 shows in 21 countries and grossed around $2 billion in ticket sales.

Pop sensation Taylor Swift performed at the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France, as part of her mega The Eras Tour, which spanned 149 shows in 21 countries and grossed around $2 billion in ticket sales. 2024: Pop star Olivia Rodrigo performed at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England, during her GUTS World Tour. She sang hit songs such as "ballad of a homeschooled girl" and "love is embarrassing."

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo performed at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England, during her GUTS World Tour. She sang hit songs such as "ballad of a homeschooled girl" and "love is embarrassing." 2024: Justin Timberlake performed at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Timberlake is known for smash hits such as "Rock Your Body" and "Say Something."

Industry Changes and Challenges

From marriages and divorces to lawsuits, May 10 saw several changes and challenges in Top 40 music, including:

1969: The Turtles graced the White House to perform for President Richard Nixon's 24-year-old daughter, Tricia. Upon arrival, the Secret Service drew weapons on the “Happy Together” hitmakers after a misunderstanding over one of their musical devices. After sorting out the confusion, they began the concert, only for Mark Volman to tumble off the stage several times because he was under the influence of drugs.

The Turtles graced the White House to perform for President Richard Nixon's 24-year-old daughter, Tricia. Upon arrival, the Secret Service drew weapons on the “Happy Together” hitmakers after a misunderstanding over one of their musical devices. After sorting out the confusion, they began the concert, only for Mark Volman to tumble off the stage several times because he was under the influence of drugs. 1985: The Go-Go's, known for hits such as “Head Over Heels” and “We Got The Beat,” announced they were going their separate ways. The band reunited after a few years.

The Go-Go's, known for hits such as “Head Over Heels” and “We Got The Beat,” announced they were going their separate ways. The band reunited after a few years. 2000: Crooner Michael Bolton had charges filed against him, which a federal appeals court upheld. The charges stated that Bolton's 1991 hit song "Love Is a Wonderful Thing" plagiarized significant parts of The Isley Brothers' song of the same name.

Crooner Michael Bolton had charges filed against him, which a federal appeals court upheld. The charges stated that Bolton's 1991 hit song "Love Is a Wonderful Thing" plagiarized significant parts of The Isley Brothers' song of the same name. 2005: Singer and GRAMMY Award winner Seal and model/television personality Heidi Klum were married on May 10. The couple, who divorced in 2012, share four children.