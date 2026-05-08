Teddy Swims Joins Street Performer for Bourbon Street Duet, Performs at Preservation Hall Before Jazz Fest

Guitarist Billy Morrison performs onstage during the Above Ground 4 concert benefiting Musicares at The Fonda Theatre on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Teddy Swims teamed up with street performer Jourdan Blue for an impromptu duet on Bourbon Street Saturday evening. This happened before his scheduled Jazz Fest performance on Sunday. The two sang "Lose Control" outside Hard Rock Cafe. A crowd gathered. People watched and filmed.

Videos popped up on social media showing the singers swapping verses of the ballad while onlookers cheered and captured the moment. Jourdan Blue, who busks in the French Quarter and competed on America's Got Talent, hinted at the performance on social media Saturday, saying he'd have a guest "you do NOT want to miss."

The Georgia native thanked Jourdan Blue for the duet on Instagram. "Nola we here baby," Teddy Swims said.

Teddy Swims also appeared as a surprise guest for the Midnight Preserves concert series at Preservation Hall the night before taking the stage at the Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon. The yearly benefit series raises money for the Preservation Hall Foundation, an organization that supports music education in New Orleans.

His set at the venue included "Lose Control," "Mr. Know It All," and "That's All." Bob Haymes composed this standard. The singer performed it one year earlier in the BBC Radio 2 Piano Room. Preservation Hall Jazz Band backed him at Midnight Preserves.

The Midnight Preserves series brings in secret guests for intimate performances in front of about 100 people at the venue in the French Quarter. Past guests have included Dave Matthews, Paul McCartney, and Dave Grohl.

This year, the series hosted performances by Irma Thomas, Lake Street Dive, St. Vincent, Steve Earle, River Eckert, Neal Francis, Erica Falls, Rickie Lee Jones, The Black Keys, Ivan Neville, Lainey Wilson, Ziggy Marley, Grace Bowers, Alejandro Escovedo, Tyler Childers, Amelia Meath, Lauren Daigle, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Jelly Joseph, Cimafunk, and Mt. Joy.