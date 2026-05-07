Billie Eilish Discusses Managing Tourette Syndrome Tics During Interviews

Billie Eilish opened up about holding back her Tourette's Syndrome tics when the cameras roll. She appeared on Amy Poehler's Good Hang with Amy Poehler this past Tuesday, May 5.

"As soon as I leave the room, I have to let them all out," Eilish said. The 24-year-old mostly battles vocal noises that she can stifle during interviews.

The Oscar winner explained to Poehler, 54, why she works so hard to hold back. Tics pull focus. She gestured at the table and said, "I'm doing everything I can to suppress every single tic that's visible from the top of my head to about right here."

But that's just what viewers might catch. Her knees bounce. Elbows jerk. Fingers twitch. All this fires off below the frame while she fights to keep her face still and her voice steady.

The "What Was I Made For" singer drew a comparison to intrusive thoughts — those unwanted ideas that pop into your head. Poehler thanked her because their talk shed light on her own struggles with intrusive thinking.

"Now imagine those intrusive thoughts, but your mouth has to say them out loud," Eilish explained. She made clear that being able to hold back is a "privilege" that some people don't have.

Doctors diagnosed her at 11. Years later, she sat down with David Letterman on his Netflix show, My Next Guest, back in 2022. She described how the condition wears her down.

"These are things you would never notice if you're just having a conversation with me," she said of her tics. "But for me, they're very exhausting."

The "Bad Guy" singer faces another problem: misreading. People laugh when they spot her tics because they assume she's joking around. "I'm always left incredibly offended by that," she said.