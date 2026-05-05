Maroon 5 Releases ‘Heroine’ as International Tour Begins

Maroon 5 dropped "Heroine" on May 1. This marks their first single since the deluxe edition of their eighth studio album Love Is Like in 2025.

The track brings the group back to what first defined them, mixing infectious energy with sleek production techniques that feel both fresh and familiar. Adam Levine's vocals push through propulsive melodies and lyricism that taps into the tone of their earliest hits, reminding fans why they fell for this act in the first place.

Producer John Ryan worked on the release. Ryan handled production, songwriting, instrumentation, and vocal arrangement, according to Genius.

Ryan has crafted hits for artists including Pitbull, One Direction, and Sabrina Carpenter. His resume speaks volumes.

Levine said in a 2025 radio interview, according to Entertainment Now, that he wanted to create music without chasing trends. Instead, he focused on what made the group stand out in the first place, emphasizing a return to a more natural, collaborative process that felt honest and unforced.

The lyrics of "Heroine" focus on a love that can save someone from darkness. Levine sings about his downfall and his desire for his hero: "I've been in the cold, forty-two below / F--kin' miserable / I need you right now / Hangin' on the edge, fingertips are red / I'm about to fall / Baby, baby / You could save me / You could be my heroine."

Love Is Like marked a return to what works for the diamond-certified act. It was their first LP since 2021's Jordi and featured singles "All Night" and "Priceless."

The three-time GRAMMY Award-winning act kicked off their 2026 international tour with shows in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico this past week. Timing couldn't be better.

The group wrapped up a run of 24 arena shows across the United States in 2025, supporting Love Is Like, which included sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden and The Forum. Fans packed venues from coast to coast.

The 2026 tour spans Latin America and Europe. Shows will take place in Milan, Chambord, Dublin, and London, where the group will headline BST Hyde Park on July 3.