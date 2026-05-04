This Day in Top 40 History: May 4

Taylor Swift dominated the Billboard Hot 100 charts on May 4, 2024. She was deep into her record-breaking Eras tour while her hits kept climbing the charts. Other highlights from this day in Top 40 music history include Madonna holding a free concert in Brazil, a festival being canceled due to dangerous weather, and Marie Osmond of the Osmond family remarrying her first husband.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The industry has seen many milestones on May 4, including when Taylor Swift knocked it out of the park with hit after hit on the charts:

Cultural Milestones

1951: Indiana native Jackie Jackson was born. He was a founding member of The Jackson 5, who placed chart-toppers such as “ABC” and “I Want You Back” on the Billboard Hot 100. The “Stay” singer shares his birthday with his mother, Katherine Jackson, who was also born on this date in 1930.

Indiana native Jackie Jackson was born. He was a founding member of The Jackson 5, who placed chart-toppers such as “ABC” and “I Want You Back” on the Billboard Hot 100. The “Stay” singer shares his birthday with his mother, Katherine Jackson, who was also born on this date in 1930. 2020: Grimes welcomed her son X Æ A-12, whose name was later changed to X Æ A-Xii to comply with California's birth certificate regulations. The Miss Anthropocene artist shares him with Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, with whom she has two more children, Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Our hats off to these fun performances held on May 4:

Industry Changes and Challenges

There have been difficult moments on this day too:

1991: Ann Richards, the 45th governor of Texas, declared this date ZZ Top Day, honoring their contribution to the music industry. With at least 8 Top 40 singles in both the U.K. and the U.S., these Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are known for blending hard rock, boogie, and blues. Their music, which includes classics such as “Sleeping Bag” and “Legs,” has influenced countless other artists.

Ann Richards, the 45th governor of Texas, declared this date ZZ Top Day, honoring their contribution to the music industry. With at least 8 Top 40 singles in both the U.K. and the U.S., these Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are known for blending hard rock, boogie, and blues. Their music, which includes classics such as “Sleeping Bag” and “Legs,” has influenced countless other artists. 2011: Pop singer turned country artist Marie Osmond remarried her former husband, Steve Craig. They were previously married in 1982. They had a child, got divorced, and then remarried proving love has a way of finding each other's hearts again.

Pop singer turned country artist Marie Osmond remarried her former husband, Steve Craig. They were previously married in 1982. They had a child, got divorced, and then remarried proving love has a way of finding each other's hearts again. 2012: Adam “MCA” Yauch passed away at 47 following a nearly three-year battle with parotid cancer. He was a founding member of The Beastie Boys, whose 1986 album Licensed to Ill was the first rap record to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The trio, which also included Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz and Mike "Mike D" Diamond, would then score more chart-toppers in the U.S., such as Ill Communication and Hello Nasty.

Adam “MCA” Yauch passed away at 47 following a nearly three-year battle with parotid cancer. He was a founding member of The Beastie Boys, whose 1986 album Licensed to Ill was the first rap record to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The trio, which also included Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz and Mike "Mike D" Diamond, would then score more chart-toppers in the U.S., such as Ill Communication and Hello Nasty. 2024: Pop fans anticipated fun under the sun at the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with headliners such as Usher, Alicia Keys, T-Pain, and Mary J. Blige. However, the National Weather Service issued high wind warnings due to severe weather, and the festival organizers canceled the event for May 4.