Myles Smith Pushes Back Debut Album Release by One Week To Recover Before Tour

Myles Smith told fans on Instagram that he moved the release date for his first album. My Mess, My Heart, My Life. will now drop on June 19 instead of June 12. Why the switch? He's been traveling nonstop for months and needs a break.

"Here's the truth: I'm close to burning out. The last couple of months I've spent more time overseas than I have at home," he wrote. "Living out of bags, constantly moving, constantly on. And somewhere in all of that i stopped being still."

Smith wants to soak in this big moment with fresh eyes and a clear head. He doesn't want exhaustion clouding what should be a celebration. "I don't want to meet this moment exhausted. I want to be properly there. Smiling, present, actually feeling everything with you," he wrote.

Fans played a part in his choice to wait. Their support showed him just how much this record matters — not just as another drop, but as something they'll share. "So I'm taking that extra week. A week to breathe. To come back to myself."

When fans left encouraging words, Smith replied with thanks. "You guys really got my back. I'm forever grateful. It's good to be allowed to be human and feel safe with you. Thank you," he wrote in the comments section.

The delay comes at a tricky time. Smith joins Ed Sheeran for a stadium run starting June 13 — right between the old date and the new one.

His own headlining dates kick off June 16. Those shows will run at the same time as the Sheeran dates, which means he'll be pulling double duty.

Smith also shared that "Hold Me in the Dark" arrives May 8. He said it's his favorite track on the whole record.