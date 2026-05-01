Taylor Swift Discusses Song Inspiration and Fan Speculation in New York Times Interview

The New York Times has named its 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters, an unranked list assembled with input from more than 250 music insiders and six Times critics. The feature, published April 28, includes Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, OutKast, Missy Elliott, Bad Bunny, Nile Rodgers, Dolly Parton, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, and others whose work has shaped decades of American music.

In an accompanying video interview, Swift pushed back on fans who obsessively try to decode her songs. "When it gets a little bit weird for me is when people act like it's sort of like a paternity test," Swift told the publication. "Like, 'This song's about this person.' Because I'm like, 'That dude didn't write the song. I did.'"

Swift traced the origins of her breakout hit to an adolescent standoff at home. "I wrote the song 'Love Story' when I was 17, sitting in my bedroom, mad at my parents because they wouldn't let me go on a date with a guy who was too old, so I shouldn't have been on a date with him anyway," she said. "And this is why you need to discipline your kids because they might write songs that go [to] No. 1."

She also credited emo music as a formative influence on her craft. "I was most intensely impacted by emo music, right?" Swift shared. "Dashboard Confessional, Chris Carrabba, Fall Out Boy, Pete Wentz's lyrics — how they take a common phrase and then they just twist the knife of it."

The list underscores hip-hop's wide-ranging cultural influence, with Kendrick Lamar lauded for genre-transcending artistry that encompasses pop, rock, soul, and funk — particularly the To Pimp a Butterfly era and songs like “i.” OutKast, Jay-Z, and Missy Elliott are also honored; all three have been enshrined in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with OutKast joining the hall's 2025 class. The piece also gives OutKast credit for helping to establish Atlanta's rap scene, while Bad Bunny gets credit for breaking down language barriers.