Are you concerned about your stress levels or think that you’re getting too emotional at times? We all feel happy or sad, stressed or bored at different times and at different levels. It’s normal. But when emotions and stress become overwhelming and begin to affect your day-to-day duties and relationships, it’s time to seek help.

Help is available, and it can be simple, yet many people continue to suffer in silence, too afraid to reach out. Afraid of possible treatments, what others will think, or it will hurt them socially.

Myths and Facts About Mental Illness

To help us overcome that fear, the American Psychiatric Association (APA) breaks down the myths associated with mental health and treatment.

Mental Health Issues Are a Sign of Weakness

The fact is, mental health struggles aren’t about an individual’s weaknesses or character flaws. Genetics, environment, and other stressors impact your mental health. Just as you don’t fault a person for picking up a germ and call them weak when they catch a cold, facing a mental health challenge isn’t a defining character trait.

Seeking help when you’re struggling is a sign of strength.

Therapy is Only For People With Serious Mental Illness

Therapy has benefits for everyone. Yes, it’s an important tool in treating mental illness, including depression and anxiety, but many people find it helpful in dealing with the everyday stressors in life, including work and family.

The APA compares therapy to the gym – the more you exercise, the stronger your muscles will grow. Therapy helps the brain remold and shape new pathways – a phenomenon referred to as neuronal plasticity - that increases the brain’s capacity to adapt and grow.

I’ve Managed This on My Own Before, I Don’t Need Help Now

We’ve all survived challenging times or overcome incredible adversity as children without the support of a therapist or doctor. The fact is, research has shown that experiencing numerous stressful situations early in life increases the odds that someone will experience mental health challenges later on.

Mental health, like physical health, is not fixed. When a symptom pops up, the sooner you address the problem, the faster you can return to your routine. Better yet, you can learn preventative measures to reduce your risk for future problems.

If I Ask for Help, I’ll Have to Take Medication

Treatment for mental health issues is based solely on the individual. For some, medications can be highly effective, for others, therapy, lifestyle changes, and mindfulness practices may be the only prescription. Your course of treatment – with or without medications – is determined by your individual needs as determined by your psychiatrist or other professional care provider.

Medications Will Change Who I Am or Make Me Feel Unlike Myself

Psychiatrists report this as one of their patients’ biggest worries. Medications are prescribed to reduce symptoms, not change who you are. It can be a ‘trial and error’ process to find the right medication; it takes time and effort between you and your doctor to get the best results with minimal side effects.

Talking About Mental Health Makes Things Worse

Open conversation about mental health benefits us all! It passes information and reduces stigma. Ignoring a problem doesn’t make it disappear; in fact, verbalizing your concerns and emotions can be your first step toward healing.

Talk About Mental Health

Challenging the myths and stereotypes and addressing the stigma head-on helps normalize mental health, making it easier to seek help when you need it.

Not sure how to begin a conversation? Contact the NAMI HelpLine; it’s a free, confidential nationwide service that provides one-on-one emotional support and real mental health information.