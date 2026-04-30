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Billie Eilish Defends Activism, Discusses Concert Film, and Denies Finneas Rift in Elle Magazine

Billie Eilish graced Elle magazine’s cover. She defended her outspoken views on ICE and billionaires while dismissing rumors of a rift with her brother Finneas. The Grammy winner revealed her…

Briana Kelley
Billie Eilish accepts the Environmental Justice Award onstage during the 2026 King Holiday Observance: 2026 MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images

Billie Eilish graced Elle magazine's cover. She defended her outspoken views on ICE and billionaires while dismissing rumors of a rift with her brother Finneas. The Grammy winner revealed her fourth album is "more than halfway" done as her concert film approaches.

"I was raised like this," the singer told Elle. "When you have this insane platform that you can use to advocate for people, but you're not advocating for people because you don't want to be controversial? Why is it controversial to step in when someone's getting bullied and try to stop it?"

She wore an "ICE Out" pin to the GRAMMYs in February. During her acceptance speech for Song of the Year for "Wildflower," she yelled, "f*** ICE!" She told the awards show audience that "no one is illegal on stolen land" and called for continued protest.

At the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards in November 2025, she called out billionaires in front of Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. "If you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties," she said at the ceremony.

Days later, she posted on Instagram to blast Elon Musk for hoarding wealth while approaching trillionaire status. She called Musk some very heavy choice words for not giving his money away toward humanitarian relief efforts. That same night, she criticized billionaires. The musician pledged to donate $11.5 million from her tour earnings to charities and organizations.

She addressed speculation about a falling-out with Finneas after touring without her brother and producer for the first time during her Hit Me Hard and Soft run. He joined her for select shows, but this tour marked the first time she worked extensively without him.

"Finneas and I have never and will never have a falling-out, ever in our lives," she said. "We'll get in the biggest f***ing fight you've ever heard of in your life…and five minutes later, we're back, laughing and making music."

She added that she might never make another song if she never saw her brother. "If I never saw Finneas at all, I might literally never make a song again…. But how do we move on and have separate lives?" she said.

Her concert film Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) will be released in theaters on May 8, 2026.

Billie EilishFinneas
Briana KelleyWriter
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