Billie Eilish Calls for Rihanna to Release R9 Album

Billie Eilish wants Rihanna to drop R9. She brought this up during a chat with Elle on Tuesday.

The GRAMMY winner was rattling off her top picks right now. "'I'll Be Seeing You' by Billie Holiday, 'Caribbean Blue' by Enya, 'Twilight' by Elliott Smith," Eilish told Billboard. "If Rihanna ever f----ng makes R9, then I'm excited for that."

RiRi's last record dropped in 2016. Anti spent two weeks at number one on the Billboard 200, but fans haven't gotten much since then.

R9 hasn't budged much lately. Back in February, the superstar shared a video montage on social media showing her spending hours in the studio during an overnight session.

These two have praised each other before. In 2024, RiRi picked the "CHIHIRO" singer as someone she'd love to work with during an interview at a Fenty x Puma event.

"If I could only do a song with Billie Eilish. She's so good," she said.

The Oscar winner couldn't believe what she heard. "What in the absolute f–-k. oh my god," she wrote to her IG Story. "what the f–-k."

Eilish talked more about this shout-out in a cover story for Complex in December 2024, calling the Anti artist her "idol" and the "complete dream collab."

"I literally thought it was AI, first of all," Eilish told Complex. "I've never met Rihanna. She's literally my idol. She's the greatest of all time. She's my complete dream collab."

Rihanna's got a lot going on these days. She's raising sons RZA and Riot and daughter Rocki. She later talked about feeling shocked by Eilish's reaction and called the 10-time GRAMMY winner "the most anti-coolest girl ever."

"In my mind she doesn't listen to commercial music," the nine-time GRAMMY winner told Access Hollywood. "I feel like she's just creating her diary vocally."