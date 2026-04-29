Harry Styles Helped Nick Kroll Plan Proposal to Lily Kwong in 2020

Nick Kroll told listeners that Harry Styles helped him plan his proposal to Lily Kwong back in 2020. The pandemic was just starting. Kroll shared this story when he appeared on the podcast on April 27.

Kroll is 47. Styles is 32. They were working on Don't Worry Darling at the time. The proposal happened after a table read, where cast members got together and spent time with each other.

"It was the height of Covid, and I was proposing to my wife and Harry sort of like — we were planning it out," Kroll said on the podcast. "We had just done the table read, and we were all hanging out, and I was sort of figuring it out."

Styles had an idea. Put flowers in a moving box. Hide an engagement ring inside, too. Kroll and Kwong had just moved, so boxes were everywhere.

"My wife and I had just moved into our new house, and I had a box, and I was like, 'Can you just move this last box?'" the comedian recalled. "She was like, 'You make me move the f--king box?'"

Kwong works as a landscape artist. She opened the box. Flowers and a ring waited inside. She said yes. Styles texted Kroll soon after to see how things went.

"Harry checked in with me to be like, 'How did it go?'" Kroll said. "So I told him basically before we spoke to our families to let them know because he had been checking in."

In November 2020, Kroll appeared on The Tonight Show and told Jimmy Fallon about the proposal. Styles knew before anyone else did. "Harry Styles was the first person to know that we were getting married, before my parents, before Lily's parents, before anybody," he said, on the show.

He added, "Harry was the first person to know, and he gave us his blessing, and it meant the world."

They got married on a cliff in Big Sur, Calif., that same month. Only four people attended: the couple, someone to officiate, and a photographer.

Styles sent flowers after the wedding — a big bouquet. Kroll joked with Jimmy Fallon that the GRAMMY winner "is now going to be the guardian of all our children."