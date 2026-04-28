This Day in Top 40 History: April 28

April 28 has seen significant performances, milestone shows, and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. On this day, Bad Bunny hit the stage for his La Nueva Religion tour, Cardi B performed while pregnant, and Taylor Swift was deep into her industry-changing The Eras Tour.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Songs, performances, and festivals featured on April 28 over the years include:

1986: Patti LaBelle released Winner in You, her eighth studio album. It would become her only No. 1 record on the Billboard 200. The record also delivered “On My Own” and “Oh, People,” which reached No. 1 and No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

Patti LaBelle released Winner in You, her eighth studio album. It would become her only No. 1 record on the Billboard 200. The record also delivered “On My Own” and “Oh, People,” which reached No. 1 and No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively. 1998: Dave Matthews Band's Before These Crowded Streets came out, featuring guest contributions from Béla Fleck, Alanis Morissette, Kronos Quartet, and John D'earth. The album, which produced singles such as “Don't Drink the Water” and “Stay (Wasting Time),” hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Dave Matthews Band's Before These Crowded Streets came out, featuring guest contributions from Béla Fleck, Alanis Morissette, Kronos Quartet, and John D'earth. The album, which produced singles such as “Don't Drink the Water” and “Stay (Wasting Time),” hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. 2002: Performers on the second day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival included The Strokes, Pete Tong, and Sandra Collins. That year, the three-day event featured headliners such as Lady Gaga and Megan Thee Stallion.

Performers on the second day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival included The Strokes, Pete Tong, and Sandra Collins. That year, the three-day event featured headliners such as Lady Gaga and Megan Thee Stallion. 2018: Justin Timberlake performed at the Los Angeles Forum in Inglewood, California, during his The Man of the Woods Tour. Timberlake, formerly with the all-boys band *NSYNC, is known for his hit songs such as "Mirrors" and "SexyBack."

Justin Timberlake performed at the Los Angeles Forum in Inglewood, California, during his The Man of the Woods Tour. Timberlake, formerly with the all-boys band *NSYNC, is known for his hit songs such as "Mirrors" and "SexyBack." 2018: Newcomer to the pop genre, Bad Bunny, performed at the Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami as part of his La Nueva Religión Tour. These days, the Puerto Rican-born singer/rapper known as King of Latin Trap is a social activist for Latin America and a major influence in the fashion world. He has also performed at the Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez.

Newcomer to the pop genre, Bad Bunny, performed at the Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami as part of his La Nueva Religión Tour. These days, the Puerto Rican-born singer/rapper known as King of Latin Trap is a social activist for Latin America and a major influence in the fashion world. He has also performed at the Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez. 2018: Pop star/rapper Cardi B performed at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. The artist was pregnant at the time, and this was her last performance before taking a break for the birth of her baby.

Cultural Milestones

Female artists dominated the cultural Top 40 music scene on April 28:

1965: My Name Is Barbra, an hour-long television show featuring one of the original Top 40 queens, Barbra Streisand, was aired on CBS. This TV special won five Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award.

My Name Is Barbra, an hour-long television show featuring one of the original Top 40 queens, Barbra Streisand, was aired on CBS. This TV special won five Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award. 1995: Melanie Martinez was born in Astoria, Queens. Martinez rose to fame in 2012 after appearing on season 3 of The Voice as a contestant. Although the New York native was eliminated from the show, she didn't give up on her music career. As of this writing, she has placed at least four Top 10 records on the Billboard 200, including Portals, Hades, and Cry Baby.

Melanie Martinez was born in Astoria, Queens. Martinez rose to fame in 2012 after appearing on season 3 of The Voice as a contestant. Although the New York native was eliminated from the show, she didn't give up on her music career. As of this writing, she has placed at least four Top 10 records on the Billboard 200, including Portals, Hades, and Cry Baby. 1999: Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, known for Top 10 hits such as “Free Fallin'” and “Don't Do Me Like That,” were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 7018 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California. This was only a week after they issued their 10th studio effort, Echo, which landed at No. 10 on the Billboard 200.

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, known for Top 10 hits such as “Free Fallin'” and “Don't Do Me Like That,” were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 7018 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California. This was only a week after they issued their 10th studio effort, Echo, which landed at No. 10 on the Billboard 200. 2023: Mega pop queen Taylor Swift performed at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of her Eras Tour, which started on March 17, 2023, and ended on Dec. 8, 2024. This concert tour launched Swift into hyperstardom and earned over $1 billion in revenue — one of the highest-grossing tours ever.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Pop stars keep recording and performing to their fans' delight, with notable past April 28 performances such as:

Industry Changes and Challenges

These moments from April 28 changed the music industry and the lives of various Top 40 artists.

1990: Erin Everly, Don Everly's daughter, and Axl Rose, frontman of Guns N' Roses, tied the knot in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple had been dating for four years. However, their marriage was short-lived as they went their separate ways after about 10 months. While Erin got married to Jack Portman after the divorce, the “Sweet Child O' Mine” singer never remarried.

Erin Everly, Don Everly's daughter, and Axl Rose, frontman of Guns N' Roses, tied the knot in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple had been dating for four years. However, their marriage was short-lived as they went their separate ways after about 10 months. While Erin got married to Jack Portman after the divorce, the “Sweet Child O' Mine” singer never remarried. 2000: The building hosting the offices of James Brown Enterprises was torched, leading to the loss of valuable music and memorabilia. This administrative center was tasked with handling the touring affairs of “I Got You (I Feel Good)” hitmaker James Brown. After this incident, one of his employees was arrested on charges of arson.

The building hosting the offices of James Brown Enterprises was torched, leading to the loss of valuable music and memorabilia. This administrative center was tasked with handling the touring affairs of “I Got You (I Feel Good)” hitmaker James Brown. After this incident, one of his employees was arrested on charges of arson. 2020: Bobby Lewis passed away at 95. According to sources, the Indiana native battled pneumonia before his death. Despite his poor eyesight, Lewis began his professional music career at an early age. He was renowned for his 1961 single “Tossin' and Turnin',” which rose to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In 1961, he scored another Top 10 hit, “One Track Mind.”