Shakira and Zara Larsson Film ‘Eurosummer’ Music Video in Miami

Shakira and Zara Larsson filmed a music video for their collaboration "Eurosummer" in Miami this week. The shoot took place across Tuesday and Wednesday, with the 49-year-old Colombian star arriving at her hotel on April 21 while Larsson wrapped production the following day.

Fans spotted Shakira prepping for the shoot. She wore oversized jeans, sunglasses, and a graphic crop top. Between phone calls, she greeted admirers before ducking inside. The Swedish pop star was caught on camera finishing up work the next day.

"Eurosummer" belongs to an all-female project titled Girls Trip.

Larsson announced this venture as an extension of her Midnight Sun album — complete with remixes featuring Shakira, Robyn, and PinkPantheress. The Girls Trip album drops May 1. An Instagram reveal confirmed Shakira's pairing with Larsson's track "Eurosummer."

The video shoot featured styling that echoed the Midnight Sun airbrush design aesthetic, with Shakira's crop top matching the signature look from that album.

Larsson appeared on Call Her Daddy last week, where she opened up about her boyfriend and addressed comparisons to another female pop star amid rivalry rumors.

The Swedish artist has been expanding her Midnight Sun project with help from several superstars. Robyn and PinkPantheress join Shakira on the remix album.