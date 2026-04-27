Producer Sues Jason Derulo Over ‘Savage Love’ Writing Credits in Federal Trial

Matthew Spatola took Jason Derulo and Sony to court in 2023. He wants recognition as a co-author and payment for the hit "Savage Love (Laxed — Siren Beat)." Wednesday brought opening statements in a Los Angeles federal courtroom, where four women and five men sat as jurors.

Attorney Thomas Werge spoke for Spatola. He told the jury his client created the "critical pre-hook section" that appears right before the chorus. Spatola also built the "instrumental bed" during two visits to the singer's home studio back in April 2020. The guitarist took $2,000 but "never signed anything," surrendering his rights to authorship credit or publishing money, Werge explained.

Werge questioned the singer's story that he directed every part by vocalizing them. "You cannot sing a guitar chord. The guitar has six strings, and a voice can only sing one note at a time," the attorney stated.

Defense attorney Joshua Rosenberg painted a different picture. His client spent over 60 hours on the track across 10 sessions with his engineer and usual writing partners. Spatola showed up for just six of those hours as a session guitarist, not a writer.

"Mr. Derulo gave Mr. Spatola a very simple assignment: Listen to the pre-existing music that Jawsh 685 composed on a synthesizer and play it on guitar," Rosenberg said. The guitarist "was paid for services rendered."

The ownership split went like this: Jawsh 685 got 50 percent, the pop star claimed 25 percent, Jacob Kasher Hindlin received 20 percent, and Paul Greiss took five percent. Spatola's name appears nowhere in the credits.

Jurors watched deposition footage from 2024 showing the defendant making vocal sounds to demonstrate how he claims to have instructed guitar and bass parts to collaborators. "I can sing whatever you'd like," he said on camera.

Werge read passages from the singer's 2023 book, Sing Your Name Out Loud, where he acknowledges self-releasing his version on social media before securing a signed deal with Jawsh 685. "I was proud of the song and hated the idea of shelving it," the book states.

Spatola testified he picked up playing guitar at age four on Long Island. His production work appears on songs for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. He's performed with T.I., Future, The Weeknd, Jessie J, and Kehlani.

"Savage Love" dropped June 11, 2020. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on October 17, 2020. A remix featuring BTS pushed the track's success higher.