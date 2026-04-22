American Idol To Host First-Ever Taylor Swift Night With Top 7 Contestants on April 27

American Idol will hold its first night dedicated to Taylor Swift's music, with the top seven contestants performing on April 27. American Idol has hosted several artist tribute nights in the past, but this episode marks the first time in the show's 24 seasons that a whole night has centered on Swift's catalog.

The announcement came during Monday night's Disney Night episode on April 20. Host Ryan Seacrest revealed the plans after a double elimination brought the field down from nine to seven singers.

Comedian Nikki Glaser will serve as a guest judge. She has shared her love for the pop star's work and considers herself a major "Swiftie."

Seven contestants remain: Daniel Stallworth, Braden Rumfelt, Keyla Richardson, Jordan McCullough, Chris Tungseth, Hannah Harper, and Brooks Rosser. Kyndal Inskeep and Lucas Leon were eliminated during Disney Night.

Idol debuted on Fox in 2002, four years before the singer released her self-titled debut album. The show ran for 15 seasons on the network until 2016, then returned to ABC in 2018.

Swift has never appeared on the competition as a performer or guest judge. Her music has appeared throughout multiple seasons. This year, Bryant Thomas covered "Champagne Problems" from her 2020 album Evermore during Hollywood Week in February.

Season 22 featured notable performances of her work. McKenna Breinholt sang "Cardigan" from the 2020 Folklore album. Winner Abi Carter covered "All Too Well" from the 2012 Red album.

Jennifer Hudson returned as a guest mentor and guest judge for Disney Night. Hudson finished in seventh place during season three of the competition and has since become an EGOT winner. She now hosts The Jennifer Hudson Show.