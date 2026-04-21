Melanie Martinez Announces HADES: THE SACRIFICE Arena Tour Across North America and Europe

Melanie Martinez revealed HADES: THE SACRIFICE, a 26-date arena tour supporting her fourth studio album HADES. The run will begin in North America and Mexico during July, then shift to the United Kingdom and Europe in September.

Live Nation will produce it. The opening leg starts July 15 in St. Paul, Minnesota, at Grand Casino Arena. It closes August 14 in Inglewood, California, at Kia Forum.

"When writing HADES, I knew the tour for this album had to be immersive and cinematic," Martinez said. "Creating a new character and thinking of how she'll be performing in this new world is so exciting. This tour is very different to anything I've done before, and involves more practical elements and camera illusions that I'm really excited about."

The European portion launches Sept. 9 in Amsterdam at Ziggo Dome. It wraps on Sept. 26 in Hamburg at Barclays Arena. Shows will happen at The O2 in London and Accor Arena in Paris.

HADES debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, marking her fourth consecutive Top 10 debut and third consecutive Top 5 debut. The 18-track album also opened at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Alternative Albums chart and Rock & Alternative chart.

The singer-songwriter has accumulated 30 billion streams worldwide, 5.54 billion YouTube views, and 62.2 million followers across platforms. Her 2015 debut CRY BABY achieved 2x-Platinum status. It has spent 208 non-consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200.

Martinez hosted listening experiences for HADES in London, Amsterdam, and Toronto before the release. She then performed intimate shows with a full band and string section in New York City, Mexico City, and Los Angeles last month.

HADES: THE SACRIFICE marks her first major tour since 2024. That year, she sold out Madison Square Garden for two nights and The O2 in London. She also headlined Lollapalooza and Corona Capital.

Artist presale begins Wednesday, April 22, at 12 p.m. local time. Fans must sign up by Monday, April 20, at 11:59 p.m. PST in North America and Mexico. European and United Kingdom fans must sign up by 11:59 p.m. GMT.