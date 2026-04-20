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Demi Lovato Posts TikTok Video With Joe Jonas During Tour Leg

Demi Lovato dropped a TikTok with Joe Jonas. The two lip-synced to the Pablo Escobar song trend that’s been taking over the app. This happened while Lovato was out on…

Briana Kelley
A split image of Demi Lovato on the left and Joe Jonas on the right.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images / Manoli Figetakis/Stringer via Getty Images

Demi Lovato dropped a TikTok with Joe Jonas. The two lip-synced to the Pablo Escobar song trend that's been taking over the app.

This happened while Lovato was out on her It's Not That Deep Tour, which started Monday. The clip shows both Camp Rock stars mouthing the viral lines from JENNIE and Tame Impala's "Dracula (Remix)." Lovato wrote a caption: "my friends are saying shut up demi just get in the car."

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She wore a grey sheer top with black pants to complete the look. Her hair fell in waves, and she kept her makeup soft.

Viewers loved the duo, the song, and the look. There is definitely some curiosity about what this rekindled professional move means.

Lovato and Jonas go way back to their Camp Rock days. They've kept in touch since working on that Disney Channel project years ago.

The It's Not That Deep Tour launched this week.

The Pablo Escobar song trend has blown up on TikTok lately. Tons of users are making their own versions, lip-syncing to the Dracula remix.

JENNIE sings on the "Dracula (Remix)" track while Tame Impala handled production. It's caught fire on the app thanks to its hook and words that stick in your head.

Demi LovatoJoe Jonas
Briana KelleyWriter
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