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Jeff Goldblum and Cynthia Erivo Release ‘Wizard of Oz’ Cover Friday

Jeff Goldblum and Cynthia Erivo dropped their rendition of “If I Only Had a Brain” from The Wizard of Oz today, Friday, April 17. It’s the latest single off Goldblum’s…

Briana Kelley
Cynthia Erivo and Jeff Goldblum during a photo call for Wicked at the Greenwich Observatory in London. Picture date: Wednesday November 20, 2024.
James Manning - PA Images via Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum and Cynthia Erivo dropped their rendition of "If I Only Had a Brain" from The Wizard of Oz today, Friday, April 17. It's the latest single off Goldblum's forthcoming album Night Blooms, set to arrive June 5.

The duo revealed their team-up through Instagram. 

Ray Borger sang this number as the Scarecrow way back in the 1939 film. Goldblum's fresh take features The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, a group that's backed him for years now.

Both stars showed up in the two-part Wicked movie. Erivo brought Elphaba to life, and Goldblum stepped into The Wizard's shoes.

Night Blooms boasts cameos from several Wicked castmates. Ariana Grande lends her voice to "I Don't Know Why (I Just Do)." Erivo pops up again on a second cut titled "We'll Meet Again."

The roster of guests extends to Melody Gardot, Charlie Puth, dodie, Haley Reinhart, Maiya Sykes, and Scarlett Johansson. This 12-song set pulls in classics such as "Misty," "The Best is Yet to Come," and "As Time Goes By."

Erivo snagged a Tony Award for her turn in The Color Purple on Broadway. Stage work has remained central to her path, even as movies pulled her in.

Goldblum hit Broadway in 1971 with Two Gentlemen of Verona. He came back a decade later for The Moony Shapiro Songbook in 1981, then took on The Pillowman in 2005 and Seminar in 2012. He also did a one-night stint in The Play What I Wrote back in 2003.

Four cuts on Night Blooms bear the "Late Night Session" tag. Those tracks feature Erivo, Grande, Sykes, and Johansson.

Cynthia ErivoJeff Goldblum
Briana KelleyWriter
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