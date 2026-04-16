This Day in Top 40 History: April 16

With spring in the air, the Coachella Music Festival dominated the music scene on April 16. Each year saw different headliners, including Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion. Pop queen Barbra Streisand made a generous donation for women's heart health to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and Adele had to postpone her Las Vegas residency due to COVID-19.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The eclectic Coachella Music Festival saw major pop stars perform on April 16:

2002: Sheryl Crow released her fourth studio effort, C'mon, C'mon, in the U.S. through A&M Records. It cracked the Top Five in the region and sold over 180,000 copies in its opening week. Hits from the set included “Steve McQueen” and “Soak Up The Sun.” The latter reached No. 5 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart.

Sheryl Crow released her fourth studio effort, C'mon, C'mon, in the U.S. through A&M Records. It cracked the Top Five in the region and sold over 180,000 copies in its opening week. Hits from the set included “Steve McQueen” and “Soak Up The Sun.” The latter reached No. 5 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart. 2013: Major Lazer dropped their sophomore studio album, Free the Universe. This project saw the group collaborate with a long list of other artists, including Bruno Mars, Ezra Koenig, Wyclef Jean, and Shaggy. It landed at No. 34 on both the U.K. Official Albums chart and the Billboard 200.

Major Lazer dropped their sophomore studio album, Free the Universe. This project saw the group collaborate with a long list of other artists, including Bruno Mars, Ezra Koenig, Wyclef Jean, and Shaggy. It landed at No. 34 on both the U.K. Official Albums chart and the Billboard 200. 2017: Headliners included Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, and New Order.

Headliners included Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, and New Order. 2022: Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion headlined, and additional artists included Rich Brian, Caroline Polachek, and girl in red.

Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion headlined, and additional artists included Rich Brian, Caroline Polachek, and girl in red. 2023: Headliners this year included Bjork, Frank Ocean, and Porter Robinson.

Cultural Milestones

Pop divas have had a huge influence on culture on this day:

Notable Recordings and Performances

These performances on April 16 were notable and exciting:

Industry Changes and Challenges

All industries have changes and challenges, including these Top 40 ones from April 16:

1992: “Smells Like Teen Spirit” hitmakers Nirvana graced the cover of Rolling Stone. Their frontman, Kurt Cobain, rocked a white t-shirt with an eye-catching handwritten slogan, "Corporate magazines still suck." According to sources, their photographer, Mark Seliger, had originally requested him to throw on a blank t-shirt.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” hitmakers Nirvana graced the cover of Rolling Stone. Their frontman, Kurt Cobain, rocked a white t-shirt with an eye-catching handwritten slogan, "Corporate magazines still suck." According to sources, their photographer, Mark Seliger, had originally requested him to throw on a blank t-shirt. 1994: Crooner Harry Connick Jr. married his sweetheart, Jill Goodacre. The two met at a pool in Los Angeles, California, and married soon after. They are still together and have three children.

Crooner Harry Connick Jr. married his sweetheart, Jill Goodacre. The two met at a pool in Los Angeles, California, and married soon after. They are still together and have three children. 2003: Luther Vandross suffered a stroke, which saw him slip into a coma and lose his ability to walk and speak. This condition allegedly resulted from the complications of hypertension and Type 2 diabetes. Vandross would release his chart-topping album, Dance With My Father, in June of the same year. Unfortunately, he died from a heart attack in July 2005.

Luther Vandross suffered a stroke, which saw him slip into a coma and lose his ability to walk and speak. This condition allegedly resulted from the complications of hypertension and Type 2 diabetes. Vandross would release his chart-topping album, Dance With My Father, in June of the same year. Unfortunately, he died from a heart attack in July 2005. 2022: Adele had to postpone her Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, with an April 16 date, because her crew was hit with COVID-19. She posted an emotional video saying, "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready."