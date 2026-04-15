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KATSEYE Brings Out Huntr/x for Oscar-Winning Song at Coachella Debut

KATSEYE performed “Golden” with Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami during their first Coachella set on the Sahara stage Friday night. The trio voices the fictional group Huntr/x in the…

Briana Kelley
Yoonchae, Lara Raj, Daniela Avanzini, Yoonchae, and Megan Skiendiel of Katseye perform at the Sahara Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 10, 2026 in Indio, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

KATSEYE performed "Golden" with Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami during their first Coachella set on the Sahara stage Friday night. The trio voices the fictional group Huntr/x in the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters.

The five-member act kicked off the festival's opening night with songs including "Pinky Up," "Internet Girl," and "Mean Girls." Ejae voices Rumi. Audrey Nuna voices Mira. Rei Ami voices Zoey in the film.

"Golden" won Best Original Song at the Academy Awards on March 15. The track also snagged the GRAMMY Award for best song written for visual media, plus the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for best original song.

The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in June 2025 and spent eight non-consecutive weeks at number one. That makes it the longest-running hit on the chart by an animated act.

Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, IDO, 24, and Teddy Park wrote "Golden." Rei Ami described the awards' success as "vindicating," adding that there's "validation. It's long overdue," she told Variety. "We worked our a**** off. We've had the door shut in our faces. We were told we were too little, too much."

The group took shape through the 2023 reality competition series Dream Academy. They became breakout performers following the Netflix docuseries Popstar Academy: Katseye.

KATSEYE earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist earlier this year. Their song "Gabriela" was nominated for best pop duo/group performance.

"Gnarly" became their first song to hit the Billboard Hot 100 last year. Alice Longyu Gao co-wrote the track. They followed with "Gabriela," "Gameboy," and "Internet Girl," which debuted at No. 29 on the charts.

This marks the first performance without member Manon Bannerman, who announced a hiatus in February to focus on health and well-being. The act now consists of Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung.

The group released two EPs: SIS (Soft Is Strong) in 2024 and Beautiful Chaos last year. They dropped "Pinky Up" the day before Coachella.

KATSEYE will perform at Coachella's second weekend on April 17. They will headline the 2026 Head In The Clouds and Hinterland Music festivals and perform at Governors Ball.

CoachellaKATSEYERei Ami
Briana KelleyWriter
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