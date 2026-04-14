Sabrina Carpenter Apologizes After Mistaking Arabic Celebration Call for Yodeling at Coachella

Sabrina Carpenter apologized Saturday after she mixed up a fan's zaghrouta with yodeling. The zaghrouta is an Arabic celebration call. This happened during her Friday night show at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Video clips spread fast across social media, and the pop star got hit with criticism.

"My apologies, I didn't see this person with my eyes and couldn't hear clearly," Carpenter wrote on X. "My reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm, and not ill intended. Could have handled it better! Now I know what a Zaghrouta is! I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out."

The mix-up occurred while she sat at her piano on the main stage. Someone in the crowd let out a zaghrouta. Carpenter spoke into the microphone, "I think I heard someone yodel. Is that what you're doing? I don't like it."

The fan shouted back, "It's my culture!" Carpenter replied, "That's your culture, is yodeling?" The attendee then said, "It's a call of celebration." The performer responded, "Is this Burning Man? What's going on? This is weird."

A zaghrouta is a long, wavering, high-pitched vocal sound. It represents trills of joy, according to nonprofit Arab America. People perform this expression at weddings, parties, celebrations, and sometimes at funerals to honor someone and to express strong emotions. Women in the Middle East and North Africa use this vocal technique most often.

According to Variety, people on social media criticized the two-time GRAMMY winner. They said she dismissed the expression of joy. One user accused her of being insensitive and Islamophobic. Others defended her, suggesting the noisy festival made it hard to hear what was happening.

Carpenter is one of this year's headliners. Justin Bieber and Karol G are the other key performers. Her Friday night performance featured cameos from Sam Elliott, Will Ferrell, and Susan Sarandon, who delivered a seven-minute monologue during one of the performer's costume changes.