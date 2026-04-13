Nespresso and Dua Lipa Launch Coffee Pop-Up With Pickled Coffee Cola in Covent Garden

Nespresso opens a six-day pop-up called The Recipe Remix in Covent Garden Piazza from April 14 to April 19. Free experimental coffee drinks will be available. This includes a Pickled Coffee Cola inspired by brand ambassador Dua Lipa. The activation connects to the company's new Vertuo World campaign.

The Pickled Coffee Cola features a Double Espresso Chiaro Vertuo pod brewed over ice. Diet cola and pickle brine are then mixed in. The drink draws from Dua Lipa's habit of adding pickle juice and pickle slices to her cola, which she shared in 2024.

Visitors can win prizes at a gamified station that gives away accessories like Aeroccino milk frothers, travel mugs, and Vertuo coffee machines. The pop-up serves several drinks. One is a Salted Affogato with vanilla gelato, a Nespresso Altissio Vertuo pod, sea salt, and olive oil.

Other menu items include the "Love It or Hate It" Latte made with a Melozio Vertuo pod blended with Marmite and topped with avocado foam and buttered sourdough toast. A Pineapple & Tajin Coffarita uses a Colombia Vertuo pod for a tropical serve, while a Rhubarb and Custard Crumbleccino mixes a Sweet Vanilla Vertuo pod with custard and rhubarb foam.

New research from the brand shows that 47% of Brits now see their daily coffee as something they can get creative with. Over two-thirds, or 68%, have changed their coffee routines over the past year in favor of more adventurous choices.

"We are so excited to be launching 'The Recipe Remix', inviting consumers to explore coffee in a disruptive and fun way," said Jeannie Wood, marketing director at Nespresso UK&I, according to LBBOnline. "Inspired by our new global brand ambassador, Dua Lipa, and her adventurous approach to taste, we wanted to create an immersive experience that invites you to step outside your everyday and discover something totally new and delicious!"