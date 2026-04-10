Sabrina Carpenter Unveils Dramatic Gothic Makeover in Perfect Magazine’s Bold New Feature

Sabrina Carpenter graced Perfect Magazine's cover, sporting a sleek black wig with sharp bangs. The transformation traded her usual blonde locks for something darker. Photos dropped on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old pop sensation cycled through multiple wigs and personas during the session, which Bryce Anderson photographed while Katie Grand handled styling duties. She paired the raven hair with matching black nail lacquer and smudged eyeliner that gave her an edgy vibe.

The spread showcased several striking ensembles: a crisp white Prada wedding gown, a black micro miniskirt paired with an oversized belt, and a nautical-themed getup combining a denim jacket with a boat captain's hat.

"I love to play dress up. This shoot was really fun for that reason," Carpenter told Marc Jacobs in the Perfect Magazine interview. "We got to really try some looks that I've never tried before. Lots of wigs, lots of different make-up for me, lots of shapes that maybe I wouldn't normally wear. I can just play a little bit more with editorial."

A second cover displayed the Pennsylvania native with voluminous strawberry-blond curls cascading down her shoulders, complemented by a crystal-embellished pink Marc Jacobs dress. Yet another photo revealed her wearing a red pixie cut that channeled supermodel Twiggy.

The singer opened up about fashion and how her 5-foot-1 stature influenced her early experiences. "I'm the shortest person ever. So my initial relationship with fashion was sort of in distress," she said. "The day I realized what tailoring is changed my life."

She views fashion as an art that can transform how someone feels. "I see it truly as art, as something that can make you feel so self-conscious or it can make you feel so incredibly confident that you're not even aware of what is on your body," she told Jacobs.

The performer explained why this shoot differed from her typical work. "When we shoot stuff for my music, it's very Sabrina," she said. "For this I got to [say], 'Just forget that I exist. Anybody but me.'"

Her album Man's Best Friend arrived last August. It snagged six 2026 GRAMMY nominations, though she walked away empty-handed from the ceremony. The Short n' Sweet tour wrapped up in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena in November 2025 after completing 72 dates across multiple continents.