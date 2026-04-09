Shakira Climbs to Fourth Place in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Voting With 738,000 Votes

The public vote for the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ended April 3 and Shakira has surged into fourth place with over 738,000 votes. The Colombian singer now sits among the top five contenders for the Class of 2026, behind New Edition, Phil Collins, and Pink.

Fans cast their ballots last week. But a committee of experts makes the final call. Musicians, producers, historians, and industry insiders will assess each nominee's career, impact, and contributions to rock before revealing the official inductees in the coming months.

If chosen, the Barranquilla-born star would make history. She'd be the first Colombian artist and the first Spanish-speaking woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Her spot in the top five pushes her past acts like Oasis and Iron Maiden in fan voting.

The 2026 nomination class features 17 candidates spanning multiple genres. Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Mariah Carey, Oasis, Billy Idol, Lauryn Hill, and Wu-Tang Clan complete the nominee roster.

Her discography satisfies the Hall's 25-year eligibility rule. More than two decades have passed since Pies Descalzos dropped. The organization prizes innovation and artistic merit — areas where she excels by introducing Latin sounds to worldwide audiences through blends of rock and pop.

Her candidacy drew backing from prominent figures in the United States. Nile Rodgers and Eva Longoria voiced their support. Jessica Alba also used her platform to champion the significance of this induction for Latino representation.

The nomination comes while she's in an active phase. She's performing concerts in Mumbai and New Delhi throughout April as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. Her artistic residency in Madrid has sold more than half a million tickets.

The tour keeps drawing hundreds of thousands of attendees across multiple continents. The gala ceremony for inductees happens at year's end.