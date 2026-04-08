Ariana Grande Shares Rehearsal Photos Two Months Before ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Kicks Off

Ariana Grande dropped rehearsal snapshots on Monday. She's gearing up. The Eternal Sunshine Tour launches in two months, and she posted pictures with dancers and crew in a mirror while they prepare for June.

"see you in two months @brighterdays ♡" she wrote in the caption, linking to an Instagram account with dates for the upcoming shows.

The 32-year-old will hit arenas across North America and the UK this summer, beginning in early June somewhere in California and wrapping in August over in London.

The "We Can't Be Friends" artist has hinted these upcoming shows might be her last performances for quite a while. She discussed this on Good Hang.

"I think the first, the last, 10 or 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up," she said. "And I don't want to say any definitive things…I'm very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time. So I'm going to give it my all, and it's going to be beautiful, and I'm so grateful…I think that's why I'm doing it, because I'm like, one last hurrah."

She tossed in a qualifier after Amy Poehler warned her to "never say never." The artist made clear she wasn't announcing anything permanent.

"For now," she said. "No, no, no, I'm not."