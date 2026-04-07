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Sabrina Carpenter Creates Fan Experience in Indio Ahead of Coachella Headlining Set

Sabrina Carpenter partnered with Airbnb to build a themed spot called “Sabrina’s Pit Stop” in Indio, Calif. This comes before her April 10 and April 17 performances at Coachella, where…

Briana Kelley
Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter partnered with Airbnb to build a themed spot called "Sabrina's Pit Stop" in Indio, Calif. This comes before her April 10 and April 17 performances at Coachella, where she'll headline. The three-day event runs from April 10-12 at 82338 CA-111.

"This is a full circle moment for me. I wouldn't be here without my fans so I wanted to create something special just for them. It's not your typical pit stop — I wanted it to feel like a surrealist fantasy land of mine," the singer said in a statement, according to People.

Vintage cars await visitors for photo ops. A slushie station will serve drinks. Candy-inspired art pieces dot the space, and merchandise will be available. Fans can drop by for free during set hours across all three days.

The 26-year-old released her album Man's Best Friend in August 2025. She grabbed two GRAMMY Awards at the 67th ceremony in February 2025 for Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n' Sweet and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Espresso."

Sabrina Carpenter debuted "Espresso" when she performed at Coachella in April 2024. The track became her first top-20 hit on Billboard's Hot 100 and lingered in the top 10 for weeks. Her follow-up single, "Please Please Please" climbed to number one on the Billboard charts, marking her first career chart-topper.

The artist worked with the rental company before for a Short n' Sweet experience in fall 2025. This marks her second collaboration with the platform for a fan activation.

The space opens to the public on Friday, April 10, from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 11, has two windows: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 12, runs from noon to 3 p.m. Three one-hour bookable sessions for up to 30 guests were offered through Airbnb, but have sold out. Those slots granted access to exclusive merchandise and surprises.

Justin Bieber, Karol G, and Anyma will also headline the festival this year. Passes for the 2026 event are sold out, according to the festival website. Coachella Weekend 1 runs from April 10-12, while Weekend 2 takes place April 17-19.

AirbnbCoachellaSabrina Carpenter
Briana KelleyWriter
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