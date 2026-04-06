BTS Claims Billboard Top Spots, Breaks Vinyl Sales Record With ARIRANG

BTS landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts dated April 4. ARIRANG and its lead single "Swim" topped both rankings. The group moved 641,000 equivalent album units in the United States during March 20-26.

Vinyl copies sold 208,000 units, setting the largest sales week for any duo or group since Luminate started counting in 1991. This K-pop act became the first group to debut an album and song at the top of both charts simultaneously on multiple occasions. They did it before in 2020 with Be and "Life Goes On."

"Swim" drew 15.3 million official U.S. streams. It sold 154,000 copies in the week ending March 26. The track also debuted at No. 2 on the Streaming Songs chart, higher than any previous single from the seven-member act.

All 13 vocal tracks from the 14-song album appeared on the Hot 100. Seven songs landed in the Top 50. "Body to Body" hit No. 25, "Hooligan" reached No. 35, and "FYA" came in at No. 36.

The septet claimed the entire Top 13 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. No act has swept those positions before. That mark beat Taylor Swift's record of nine simultaneous Top 10 entries.

ARIRANG marks the group's first studio album of new material since 2020. The release is their seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Previous chart-toppers include Love Yourself: Tear in 2018, Love Yourself: Answer in 2018, Map of the Soul: Persona in 2019, Map of the Soul: 7 in 2020, Be in 2020, and Proof in 2022.

"Swim" became their seventh Hot 100 chart-topper and sixth to debut on top. Earlier No. 1 hits include "Dynamite" in 2020, which held the top spot for three weeks, and "Butter" in 2021, which led for 10 weeks.

The group placed 11 songs within YouTube's Global Top Songs chart's top 100. "Swim" hit No. 1 after recording more than 83 million views worldwide. In the United States, the track led the weekly Top Songs chart for the period ending March 31 with more than 6.2 million views.

"Swim" extended their mark for the most No. 1s on the Digital Song Sales Chart among duos or groups to 13. On World Digital Song Sales, "Aliens" took the top spot, becoming their 43rd No. 1 on that chart.