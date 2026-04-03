KATSEYE Releases New Single ‘Pinky Up’ One Day Before Coachella Performance

KATSEYE drops their new single "Pinky Up" on April 9 at 9 a.m. PT. That's just one day before the group takes the stage at Coachella for the first time. The HYBE girl group shared news about the track through posts on Instagram.

The first teaser showed the Mona Lisa sipping tea with her pinky raised.

A second post featured an arcade claw machine pulling a sword from stuffed animals and a teacup. The caption reads, "we're screaming from cloud nine!!"

A third post revealed the cover art. It showed a teacup on a carpet with a toy cat and the title in hot pink letters. This track marks the first release since HYBE and Geffen Records announced in February that Manon Bannerman would take a break.

Manon Bannerman stepped back on Feb. 20 to focus on her health. The announcement came through a Weverse statement. She later sent a message to fans about her situation.

Questions have come up about whether Manon Bannerman will appear on the new track. Five members shared or interacted with the "Pinky Up" announcement on Instagram, but Manon Bannerman did not post or engage with the reveal.

The group has kept up their schedule since the break began. They performed at Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Chile in March. KATSEYE also appeared at Estereo Picnic in Colombia.

Online harassment has affected the group since their debut. KATSEYE acknowledged thousands of incidents of online abuse in late 2025, including racist attacks on members and their families. Manon Bannerman, the only Black member, has been at the center of those discussions.

The group's previous single "Internet Girl" reached No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year.

KATSEYE will headline the 2026 Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival on August 8 in Pasadena, California. The group was announced for the festival on March 24.