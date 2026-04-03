Charli XCX Stars in ‘Faces of Death’ Remake Opening April 10

Charli XCX will act in Faces of Death, a remake of the 1978 cult film, hitting theaters April 10. Independent Film Company and Shudder are releasing it. The pop star plays a gorehound in Daniel Goldhaber's R-rated thriller.

Barbie Ferreira and Dacre Montgomery lead the cast, joined by Josie Totah and Jermaine Fowler. The plot tracks a woman who moderates content for a video platform and discovers what might be murder re-enactments from the original movie.

This version ditches John Alan Schwartz's documentary-style approach. The new film centers on a moderator recovering from trauma. Her job? Scrubbing offensive videos from a YouTube-type site.

Ferreira's character uncovers a group staging murders from the 1978 version. Are these killings authentic or fabricated? That's the core puzzle in an age where fake content floods the internet.

Goldhaber directed from a story he crafted with Isa Mazzei and Isabelle Link-Levy. He previously made Cam, another thriller exploring online content.

The 1978 Faces of Death compiled footage of people dying from different causes — parachute accidents, snake attacks, and more. Schwartz staged many sequences, but his film also wove in pre-existing clips of actual deaths.

A red band trailer dropped this week, and it reveals the graphic intensity of the remake. Censors have flagged the footage because of its violent material.

April 10 will be Independent Film Company's biggest theatrical launch yet. Shudder subscribers will also get access to stream the movie.

Charli XCX's next project is Untitled Kyoto from Japanese director Takashi Miike. She'll play someone possessed by a slasher spirit in that one.