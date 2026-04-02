BTS Releases Pool Performance of ‘SWIM’ as Track Holds Billboard Hot 100 Top Spot

BTS unveiled a swimming pool rendition of their hit track "SWIM" on March 31. The video racked up over 1.7 million views in just six hours on YouTube. All seven members performed inside an indoor pool surrounded by rubber ducks, lifeguard chairs, and floaties.

RM sang from a lifeguard chair. Jungkook splashed water near the pool's edge. Jin and V wore duck-shaped floaties during several segments, while Suga distributed flotation devices to swimmers and handed Jimin a dried fish in one peculiar moment.

The group wore suits throughout. The video ends with them sprinting toward the pool before the clip cuts.

"SWIM" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the group's seventh chart-topping single. The track joins "Dynamite," "Butter," and "Permission to Dance" on their roster of No. 1 songs.

Their fifth studio album ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 641,000 album units sold. The septet tied with Taylor Swift by placing nine songs in the Billboard Global 200 top 10 simultaneously — a rare feat in music history.

Fans swarmed social media with reactions to the pool clip. "I burst out laughing when Jungkook splashed the water lol," one Korean netizen wrote, according to Koreaboo. Another added, "I like BTS because they're funny hahaha."

One fan drew contrasts with earlier performances. "At the start of their live performances, they just walk around, so it's kind of boring. I thought it was better to just listen to the audio version. But this is actually fun lol," the commenter wrote.