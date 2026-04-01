Volunteerism By the Numbers

The latest research released shows volunteering in America is rebounding from the isolating COVID years. More than 75.7 million people – or 28.3 percent of us Americans – formally volunteered through an organization. We put in over 4.99 billion hours of service.

That’s $167.2 billion of economic value.

GoPulse, a volunteer management company looked at a study by the Independent Sector and the Do Good Institute at the University of Maryland to determine the value of a volunteer hour has risen to a whopping $34.79 per hour. This figure isn't just a number; it reflects the actual benefit a volunteer brings to an organization in services provided, mission advancement and cost reduction.

Why Does This Number Matter?

Knowing what that hour costs elevates the role of volunteers and their contributions in advancing the nonprofits’ missions. For the organization, it gives them a better understanding of how to recruit, train and schedule a volunteer force. It’s a tangible number for strategic planning and budgeting.

Volunteer Appreciation

Allocating a value to a service raises its worth and makes you appreciate it more. A volunteer who feels recognized and appreciated is more likely to stay committed.

Volunteers Keep Doors Open

Volunteers are the lifeblood of nonprofits. They give their valuable time and their marketable talents to support causes that make a difference.

How many organizations could host a fundraising walk or maintain a hotline phone bank if every worker was paid? Every hour spent handing out water at a hydration station or wrapping a foil blanket around a runner has value. Every hour answering calls for resources or information doesn’t just help that caller, it helps keep the organization operating.

Doing Great Things

The American Red Cross describes itself as a nonprofit organization that ‘depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.’ That mission is a big one; the Red Cross shelters, feeds and comforts to people affected by disasters, collects and distributes about 40% of the nation’s blood, teaches lifesaving skills; delivers international humanitarian aid; and supports our veterans, military and their families. How do they do it? Volunteers. Over 325,000 volunteers nationwide.

Who Are the Volunteers?

At the American Red Cross, which saw its volunteer numbers increase in their last count, it’s Gen-Z who’s stepping up. Born between 1997 to 2012, they are now the largest and fastest growing segment of Red Cross volunteers making up 42% of the ‘workforce.‘ That’s twice the total of the next two - Millennials at 24% and Baby Boomers at 18%.

What is Gen-Z Doing?

To give the older volunteers their due, Millennials and Boomers along with Gen-X take on the majority of the Red Cross skilled and time-consuming core mission roles. Gen-Z numbers are driven by the increasing number of student chapters, but they also represent one third of the Blood Drive Ambassadors, an easy entry position that requires less training and has flexible hours. But volunteering leads to more volunteering; it becomes a habit, and they can grow into other positions.

They Support Many Other Causes

A United Way survey found that 66% of Gen-Z-ers engage in digital activism, through online fundraising or spreading awareness through their social media. A full 61% actively volunteer at least once a year. The causes they prefer? AARP surveys showed the environment, mental health support, health and animals were the leading motivations.

Why Do They Volunteer?

Gen-Z is motivated by the ‘three Cs’ - Community Impact, Connections and Careers. According to a strategic study by DoSomething, partnering with the American Red Cross, 93% of the Gen-Z respondents said community impact was a primary reason driver for volunteering - they want to know that their time is making a real difference. Eight in ten reported they are lonely; volunteering allows connection with like-mind others. Gen-Z are also looking for jobs with a purpose that offer work-life balance that supports their mind and body, and volunteering connects them with opportunities and experiences that can guide their careers.

The Takeaway