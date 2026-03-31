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Dua Lipa Marks Six Years of ‘Future Nostalgia’ Album Release

Dua Lipa honored the sixth birthday of Future Nostalgia on Friday, March 27. She shared a post with fans through Instagram Stories, reposting a carousel from @teamduahq. The caption said…

Briana Kelley
Dua Lipa attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 15, 2026 in West Hollywood, California.
Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images

Dua Lipa honored the sixth birthday of Future Nostalgia on Friday, March 27. She shared a post with fans through Instagram Stories, reposting a carousel from @teamduahq. The caption said "6 years" with four red heart emojis.

The carousel showed images from the record's life — photo shoots, singles, music videos, tours, the Moonlight Edition, a remix collection, The Experience Studio 2054, aesthetics, and merchandise. "Still feels like forever every time we come back to Future Nostalgia," the original caption read.

Future Nostalgia dropped on March 27, 2020. Critics say the record sparked a disco-pop comeback in the early 2020s. It holds several of her biggest hits.

The lead single "Don't Start Now" became a worldwide anthem. "Levitating" turned into one of the longest-charting songs on the Billboard Hot 100. "Physical" and "Break My Heart" topped charts across the globe.

The record won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. It also took home British Album of the Year at the 2021 BRIT Awards.

Dua Lipa released two special editions. Club Future Nostalgia came out in 2020 as a full remix collection by American DJ, The Blessed Madonna. Madonna and Missy Elliott appeared on tracks.

The Moonlight Edition arrived in 2021 as a deluxe reissue with extra tracks. This version included "We're Good," "Fever" with Angèle, and "Prisoner" with Miley Cyrus.

Dua LipaMiley Cyrus
Briana KelleyWriter
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