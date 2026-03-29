This Day in Top 40 History: March 29
On March 29, 2007, Rihanna launched “Umbrella,” the lead single from her third studio LP, Good Girl Gone Bad. Featuring guest vocals from “Empire State of Mind” hitmaker Jay-Z, the song…
On March 29, 2007, Rihanna launched “Umbrella,” the lead single from her third studio LP, Good Girl Gone Bad. Featuring guest vocals from “Empire State of Mind” hitmaker Jay-Z, the song soared to the top of the U.K. Singles Chart and Billboard's Hot 100. Over the years, March 29 has hosted other memorable events that have impacted Top 40 history in various ways, including album releases, notable cultural moments, and industry changes and challenges. Here are some worth mentioning.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Some Top 40 artists hit various milestones with the release of these successful albums on March 29:
- 2019: Billie Eilish released her debut studio LP, WHEN WE FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 and the U.K. Official Albums Chart, making Eilish the youngest solo act to top the latter at the time. Additionally, several tracks from this set cracked the Top 40 on Hot 100, including “bury a friend,” “when the party's over,” and “bad guy.”
- 2024: Beyoncé dropped Cowboy Carter, her eighth studio effort. It would become her eighth No. 1 record on the Billboard 200 and her first chart-topper on the Top Country Albums chart. This made the “Break My Soul” singer the first African American woman to reach the summit of the latter. Top 10 hits from Cowboy Carter included “TEXAS HOLD 'EM," "II MOST WANTED," and "16 CARRIAGES.”
Cultural Milestones
Notable performances and birthdays from March 29 include:
- 1947: Bobby Kimball was born in Texas. He began performing at nightclubs when he was only 12. He would later start singing lead and backing vocals for various bands, including Toto, which is arguably the most successful one. As Toto's frontman, he contributed to Top 10 hits such as “Africa,” “Hold the Line,” and “Rosanna.”
- 1978: David Bowie performed “Be My Wife,” “Heroes,” “Sense of Doubt,” and other hits at the San Diego Sports Arena in California. This marked the start of his global tour, Isolar II, which promoted his Top 40 1977 albums, Low and Heroes. During this trek, Bowie played over 70 concerts across three regions — North America, Oceania, and Asia.
- 1981: PJ Morton was born to Bishop Paul S. Morton and Dr. Debra Brown Morton in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is best known as a member of Maroon 5, whose No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 include “One More Night,” “Moves Like Jagger,” and “Makes Me Wonder.” As a solo act, Morton has also released a number of notable singles, including "How Deep Is Your Love” and "Say So,” featuring JoJo.
Industry Changes and Challenges
These are some industry changes and setbacks from March 29:
- 2005: Neil Young underwent surgery due to a brain aneurysm. Thankfully, the medical issue was successfully treated, and the “Only Love Can Break Your Heart” singer continued making music afterward.
- 2006: Queen Elizabeth II knighted Tom Jones at Buckingham Palace, recognizing his contributions to the music industry. As of this writing, Jones has 36 U.K. Top 40 hits, including “It's Not Unusual” and “Green Green Grass of Home,” which reached No. 1. The pool of singers who have received this honor also includes ex-Beatle Paul McCartney, Van Morrison, Rod Stewart, and Mick Jagger.
Thanks to these events from March 29, this date holds a special place in the hearts of many Top 40 history fans.