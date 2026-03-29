This Day in Top 40 History: March 29

On March 29, 2007, Rihanna launched “Umbrella,” the lead single from her third studio LP, Good Girl Gone Bad. Featuring guest vocals from “Empire State of Mind” hitmaker Jay-Z, the song soared to the top of the U.K. Singles Chart and Billboard's Hot 100. Over the years, March 29 has hosted other memorable events that have impacted Top 40 history in various ways, including album releases, notable cultural moments, and industry changes and challenges. Here are some worth mentioning.