Diplo Announces Nine-City Run Club Tour Starting July 2026

GRAMMY-winning DJ and producer Diplo has unveiled dates for the 2026-2027 season of Diplo's Run Club. Nine cities across the United States will host these events. The third season will add Chicago and Denver while returning to New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, and Philadelphia.

Each event takes runners on a 5K through urban centers, then shifts into a mini music festival with performances from the artist and guest DJs. Health activations at each run include partner-led giveaways, foot massages, strength testing games, and experiences from brands in footwear, athletic wear, supplements, energy drinks, and cross-training categories.

"The last two years of Diplo's Run Club have been so amazing, and I'm stoked to bring it back for season three," said Diplo. "Music and fitness are such large parts of my life — it's very special for me to be able to share both of those things with my fans together in one event. We had a hundred thousand people run and party with me last year; I can't wait to do it with even more people this time around."

Fast Company recognized the series as one of 2026's Most Innovative Companies. It ranked in the wellness and personal care sector. The second season brought in more than 100,000 runners, with more than half being first-time 5K participants.

Diplo, born Thomas Wesley Pentz, runs each event before DJing the post-run festival. Guest DJs last season included Mark Ronson, A-Trak, Dillon Francis, and TOKiMONSTA. Camila Cabello, A$AP Ferg, Macklemore, and Alexi Pappas also made appearances.

The organization partners with PLUS1 to donate a portion of proceeds to Good Sports, a nonprofit that provides access to youth sports in high-need communities. In 2025, the series donated 16,447 pieces of equipment, impacted 16,604 children, and supported 45 youth organizations nationwide. Mayors in Seattle and San Francisco recognized the DJ for his work, with San Francisco naming a day in his honor.

Artist presale for registration opens at 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, March 31, and runs through 11:59 p.m. local time on Wednesday, April 1. The Citi presale, along with other local partner presales, begins at 11 a.m. local time on Tuesday, March 31. General public on sale begins at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, April 2.