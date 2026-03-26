Martin Garrix Wins Multiple Awards at 2026 EDMAs; John Summit and ILLENIUM Among Top Winners

The 2026 Electronic Dance Music Awards revealed winners on Tuesday. Martin Garrix, John Summit, ILLENIUM, Dom Dolla, and Hardwell claimed honors across 43 fan-voted categories. Friday brings the ceremony to the Clevelander South Beach in Miami Beach.

Martin Garrix snagged Dance Radio Artist of the Year. His back-to-back set with Alesso at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, won big. The collaboration with Armin van Buuren and Libby Whitehouse on "Sleepless Nights" took Best Collaboration.

John Summit captured Male Artist of the Year. His back-to-back performance with Dom Dolla at Ultra Music Festival 2025 in Miami won the Favorite B2B award.

ILLENIUM won Pop-Dance Anthem of the Year for "Forever" with Tom Grennan and Alna. The Illeniums, his fan base, took Best Fan Army.

Dom Dolla scored Tech House Song of the Year with "Dreamin'" featuring Daya. That track also won Music Video of the Year.

Alison Wonderland claimed Female Artist of the Year. Gordo grabbed the Club DJ of the Year. Chris Lake, Skrillex, and ANITA B QUEEN won Dance Song of the Year for "LA NOCHE."

Seven Lions won Favorite Album for Asleep in the Garden of Infernal Stars. Max Styler took Producer of the Year, while Crankdat won Dubstep Artist of the Year. The Walkers, Alan Walker's fan base, won Best Fan Army.

The ceremony moved to the Clevelander South Beach this year. It happens during Miami Music Week, just before Ultra Music Festival weekend. Winners receive a trophy shaped like a DJ deck with a functional jog wheel.